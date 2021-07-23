Paul Fanlund: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks delivered a win-win-win

In Milwaukee the other night, ex-Badger Frank Kaminsky had a strong game for the rival Phoenix Suns. I had not seen Kaminsky play in person since that painful night in Indianapolis six springs ago.

Two days before the loss to Duke, the Badgers had shocked another of the blueblood college basketball brands, beating previously undefeated and top-ranked Kentucky in the national semifinal. It felt like Wisconsin had won the national title that night. Kentucky had a reserve five-star freshman guard who played 19 minutes named Devin Booker, who is now a star for Phoenix and was center stage Tuesday night.

A parallel between the 2021 Bucks and the 2015 Badgers is clear — both lacked a national pedigree and neither was expected by the national media to win it all.

The Badgers came close; the Bucks did it.

On to point number two — the “small market” reality that plagues professional sports.

The Bucks won the title in a modern NBA that presumes and perhaps prefers its champions to come from cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco and Miami for the hoopla and the audience.

Let towns like Memphis, Oklahoma City and Milwaukee have teams as a diversion for the locals and as easy pickings for the big boys.