Paul Fanlund: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks delivered a win-win-win

From my seat at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum Tuesday night, the decibel level in the waning seconds of the Milwaukee Bucks’ title-securing victory was deafening.
As a Bucks fan almost since the team’s 1968 founding, I was thrilled.
My columns seldom touch on sports; this is an exception. Reflecting on that exciting night, what struck me was how Milwaukee’s triumph checked multiple redemptive boxes inside and outside sports.
First, let’s begin with the very rare thrill of having your favorite basketball team win it all — the ultimate game.
As the clock expired Tuesday, I recalled April 2015, when the Wisconsin Badgers lost a second-half lead and with it the national college basketball championship to hated Duke, one of a handful of blueblood programs filled with five-star recruits who often are on one-year, light-on-academics stopovers to professional basketball.
The feeling among Badgers fans in Indianapolis that night was that Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski griped to the referees so effectively at mid-game that the key second-half calls all went against Wisconsin, contributing mightily to the outcome.
In Milwaukee the other night, ex-Badger Frank Kaminsky had a strong game for the rival Phoenix Suns. I had not seen Kaminsky play in person since that painful night in Indianapolis six springs ago.
Two days before the loss to Duke, the Badgers had shocked another of the blueblood college basketball brands, beating previously undefeated and top-ranked Kentucky in the national semifinal. It felt like Wisconsin had won the national title that night. Kentucky had a reserve five-star freshman guard who played 19 minutes named Devin Booker, who is now a star for Phoenix and was center stage Tuesday night.
A parallel between the 2021 Bucks and the 2015 Badgers is clear — both lacked a national pedigree and neither was expected by the national media to win it all.
The Badgers came close; the Bucks did it.
On to point number two — the “small market” reality that plagues professional sports.
The Bucks won the title in a modern NBA that presumes and perhaps prefers its champions to come from cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco and Miami for the hoopla and the audience.
Let towns like Memphis, Oklahoma City and Milwaukee have teams as a diversion for the locals and as easy pickings for the big boys.
Small-market teams are meant to make way for the glitzy superstar teams, the ones where the best players gather through free agency. The Brooklyn Nets were such a team this year, but two of their three superstars were injured at some point when the Bucks defeated them in an earlier round. Well, boohoo. That team was not built; it was bought.
Which brings us to the Bucks superstar who won the title — Giannis Antetokounmpo. His story is familiar. The city of Milwaukee embraced him years ago after he arrived unproven from Greece and he rewarded its loyalty by signing a long-term contract with the Bucks before this season rather than forcing his way to California or Florida or New York. He did that out of a rare and old-fashioned sense of loyalty.
In post-game remarks Tuesday night, Antetokounmpo talked about how he could have joined a team of superstars for an easier personal path to championship glory, but added how much better he felt doing it his way, leading a small-market team to the pinnacle.
In contrast, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who led the Bucks to their only other title in 1971, forced his way out of Milwaukee almost a half century ago, saying Milwaukee was incompatible with the New York City native’s lifestyle.
I remember watching Abdul-Jabbar play at the MECCA Arena, the Bucks’ first venue. I can recall the public address announcer’s distinctive call after the star’s trademark sky hooks: “KAREEM (pause) ABDUL (pause) JABBAR” as the crowd joined in.
Abdul-Jabbar went on to win five titles for the Los Angeles Lakers. In the whole superstar-to-glitzy-market thing, he was ahead of his time.
A couple of years after Abdul-Jabbar left Milwaukee I was in school in Washington, D.C. There I watched the Bucks as visitors against the old Washington Bullets. What a mish-mosh of talent going nowhere, I thought about the Bucks. But hey, the league got what it wanted — a super team generating huge television ratings in L.A.
My third and final point about the Bucks title victory transcends the sports pages in that it put a bright and warm spotlight on Milwaukee, which urban coastals often regard as a “flyover” city in the “rust belt” — an inaccurate descriptor that I despise.
Many of them see Milwaukee as a struggling city stripped of its manufacturing legacy that has cold winters and significant poverty. (The pandemic sadly killed the city’s chance to be showcased as host of the Democratic National Convention last year.)
And speaking of politics, this column requires a shoutout to Herb Kohl, the billionaire former four-term U.S. senator. Kohl fought to bring an expansion NBA team to Milwaukee, became its longtime owner, then donated $100 million in 2014 when he sold the team to help ensure it would stay in Milwaukee in a new arena.
A thoughtful, modest man I have known for nearly four decades, he also provided the naming gift for UW’s basketball and hockey arena in Madison. He crossed my mind Tuesday night. How glad I am he is here to see what his efforts accomplished for this city and state.
Anyway, it’s wonderful to see Milwaukee presented in a positive national spotlight. Its arena was jammed with 17,000 fans and perhaps another 100,000 (by police estimates) happily celebrating in and around the “Deer District” outside, watching on a huge screen and then hooting and honking horns and snarling traffic into the wee hours.
The title won by Antetokounmpo and his teammates was sweet.
Even sweeter in some ways, perhaps, than they realize.
