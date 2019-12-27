Paul Fanlund: Get used to life at the epicenter of national politics

Aware that Hillary Clinton chose not to visit Wisconsin in 2016 and that Democratic voter turnout efforts began late, Wikler promised changes in 2020.

“We’re building the field operation that will be working hand-in-glove with whoever wins the primaries come the fall, and one of the signal failures of 2016 is that the general election campaign wasn’t built until after the convention,” Wikler said.

“We’re doing that totally differently this time around, and we already have neighborhood action teams in every corner of the state that our field staff is working closely with. So, the key thing is to build early and build intensively so that by the time we get to the fall, we’re ready to roll and Trump doesn’t have a head start.”

Back to The Economist’s analysis: “Republican voter-registration laws aimed at depressing Democratic turnout have caused more bad blood, on both sides. Wisconsin Democrats decry their opponents’ tactics; Wisconsin Republicans, without proof but with no less certainty, accuse the Democrats of what they themselves stand accused of.

“Encouraged by the state’s 81 talk-radio stations, many believe Mr. Walker was beaten by Mr. Evers last year because of electoral fraud by black voters in Milwaukee (for which there is no evidence).”