Paul Fanlund: For these times, Joe Biden and Tony Evers are pitch perfect

Paul Fanlund | The Capital Times Paul Fanlund is editor and publisher of The Capital Times. A longtime Madisonian, he was a State Journal reporter and editor before becoming a vice president of Madison Newspapers. He joined the Cap Times in 2006. Follow Paul Fanlund | The Capital Times Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

On the Wednesday after Thanksgiving in 2016, Barack Obama’s political director took others on a quiet trip to Iowa to fathom how Donald Trump had won there.

In his new book on the Biden presidency, author Edward-Isaac Dovere described why Obama’s team, mortified by Hillary Clinton’s defeat, chose Iowa.

“There was nowhere more wrapped in Obama superstition and mythology than Iowa, the magical place that took a chance on the Black guy with the funny name,” wrote Dovere, a staff writer for The Atlantic.

Iowa’s caucuses were a springboard for Obama in 2008, and he then won the state twice. Yet in 2016 Iowa swung more strongly for Trump than any other previously pro-Obama state.

“The feeling people had for him there was different, his staff believed, and they always went there for what they thought was a reliable reflection of reality,” Dovere wrote. “They’d always wanted to do the last focus group of his presidency there, as a tie-the-ribbon gut check.”

What they got instead was a gut punch.