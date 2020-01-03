Paul Fanlund: For 2020, ‘OK boomer’ is the wrong topic

Against that backdrop, do you really think this generational squabbling is a good idea?

Because before we can act on climate change or college tuition or anything else, we first have to save democracy from Trump.

Yet the two most prominent cleavages that seem to divide Democrats relate to age — one directly, one not.

The first is the grousing about whether Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Mike Bloomberg, all past 70, are simply too old to be president. The flip side of that concerns whether Pete Buttigieg, at 37, is too young, even if he is a Rhodes Scholar and a war veteran.

The second cleavage connects less directly to age, but generally pits younger progressives who demand more radical change such as Medicare and free public college tuition for all against other Democrats — generally older ones — who define themselves as pragmatists and see the best opportunity for actual change as coming in increments, as Obama did.

Sadly, those age-linked issues, more than any other master narratives, have dominated and been divisive in the primary season thus far. One must fervently hope that those divides won’t weaken the eventual Democratic nominee, whatever that candidate’s age or penchant for major change.