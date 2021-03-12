Paul Fanlund: For corporate donors, was Jan. 6 a deal-breaker? Probably not

“A lot of this corporate money seems to be consistent with sort of an access-oriented giving pattern,” she told me. “The people with interests in industries related to those committee seats are looking for what those members are doing on that committee and they’re not paying attention to everything else. And as we know, right now the two parties represent very different positions on most things.”

On the other hand, I cannot recall incidents in modern political history like the Capitol insurrection or the denial of election results, events that actually have the potential to alter longstanding giving patterns.

Powell agreed that these are highly unusual times, but she also said corporate donors could take another tack, embracing more “dark money” contributions. These are independent expenditures that do not go directly to candidates and are therefore much harder to track.