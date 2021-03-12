Paul Fanlund: For corporate donors, was Jan. 6 a deal-breaker? Probably not

As a poster child for reckless incitement of a mob, one probably couldn’t top Mo Brooks.
Brooks, a Republican congressman from Alabama, bellowed this at the White House rally preceding the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol: “Today is the day that American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass. Now our ancestors sacrificed their blood, their sweat, their tears, their fortunes and sometimes their lives to give us, their descendants, America … the greatest nation in world history. So I have a question for you: Are you willing to do the same?”
Later, after five people died when protestors overwhelmed Capitol security, Brooks claimed in a statement that he was not urging violence that day, only encouraging people “to begin a 2022 and 2024 election fight.”
The comments were in character for Brooks, according to an article in Bloomberg Businessweek. He was the first congressman to say he would object to certification of President Biden’s Electoral College victory, and he has many more extremist bona fides.
In 2011, he had said he would do “anything short of shooting” to drive undocumented immigrants from the United States.
In 2014, he claimed that Democrats were starting a “war on whites.”
In 2018, he questioned a climate change expert at a congressional hearing about whether erosion rather than climate change is causing sea levels to rise.
That profile hasn’t prevented Brooks from raising campaign money — not by any means.
He was elected to Congress in the tea party wave of 2010, and has raised more than $5 million in donations during his six campaigns, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that tracks money in elections.
Brooks was among the 139 House Republicans who objected to Biden’s certification, a group that raised a combined $365 million for their campaigns in 2020, according to Federal Election Commission data.
Yes, corporate donors were clearly rattled by the Jan. 6 violence, and many quickly announced they would cut off or at least review contributions to politicians who destabilized the country by working to undercut a legitimate election result.
The question, though, is whether these corporate interests will maintain that resolve as weeks and months pass and images of the Capitol invasion fade.
A University of Wisconsin-Madison expert does not think most corporate donors will stay away long.
Eleanor Powell, an associate professor of political science, told Bloomberg Businessweek she doubts the freeze will last because of the donors’ overriding interest in influencing members who hold key committee positions that can affect their businesses.
“I’m pretty skeptical that the folks doing the across-the-board pause can keep it up,” she said.
I spoke with Powell recently to dive deeper. At UW, she teaches courses in Congress, American politics and political methodology. Political donations in congressional races are a major focus of her research.
Her bottom line is that despite the insurrection, the corporate imperative of access to decision-makers on key oversight committees will likely win out. Powell said her research shows that the flow of money can be closely linked to specific committee members.
“A lot of this corporate money seems to be consistent with sort of an access-oriented giving pattern,” she told me. “The people with interests in industries related to those committee seats are looking for what those members are doing on that committee and they’re not paying attention to everything else. And as we know, right now the two parties represent very different positions on most things.”
On the other hand, I cannot recall incidents in modern political history like the Capitol insurrection or the denial of election results, events that actually have the potential to alter longstanding giving patterns.
Powell agreed that these are highly unusual times, but she also said corporate donors could take another tack, embracing more “dark money” contributions. These are independent expenditures that do not go directly to candidates and are therefore much harder to track.
“Our system right now is so broken in terms of disclosure loopholes,” Powell said in an article on the Center for Responsive Politics website. “It certainly seems like anyone who would be inclined to continue their giving pattern but is concerned about the sort of political toxicity of it from a PR perspective would … be consulting a campaign finance lawyer and figure out exactly how to do this in a more subtle way.”
Beyond corporate contributions, she said, is a trend in politics that reflects and even feeds extremism and hyper-partisanship. Many members of Congress have moved away from courting corporate donors and instead are bringing in a large number of small contributions by saying outrageous things.
“They are grassroots appeals that sort of appeal to extremism,” she said.
She called it the “money-bomb strategy of saying something outlandish to appeal to your base and then fundraising off of that rather than relying on corporate or wealthy donors, the more traditional donor bases.
“This creates some different incentives and some different behaviors,” she added.
Back to Brooks, who announced on Feb. 8 that he might seek an open U.S. Senate seat after a long-term GOP incumbent said he would retire.
In a statement, Brooks claimed that the outcry over his public comments preceding the Capitol takeover was “a wonderful blessing” and that it motivated small individual donors to support him.
Looking forward, Powell said that while the political party holding the presidency typically loses seats in the following mid-term elections, this period is impossible to predict: “We don’t know what’s going to happen with the pandemic, the economy, there’s just a lot of uncertainty in the world and people’s lives right now and that uncertainty certainly carries over into politics as well.”
So, in the end, there’s bad news and … more bad news.
On one hand, it appears unlikely that corporate decision-makers will retain enough patriotic altruism to permanently cut off members of Congress who sound willing to upend democracy.
On the other, there appears to be a growing trend toward saying shocking things to attract small-dollar donations from the political fringes, bypassing corporate gatekeepers entirely.
Another week, another example of the ongoing stress test facing our democracy.
