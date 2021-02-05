Paul Fanlund: Fighting for results is crucial; pursuing ‘compromise’ is not

For Evers, that means following the science on the pandemic by continuing to push mask-wearing rules and finding opportunities to proclaim, boldly and colorfully, that Republicans like Assembly Speaker Robin Vos are more focused on fostering divisions in their lust for power than in protecting the health of Wisconsin’s citizens. Ammunition is abundant.

In this upcoming budget, the governor should continue to advance proposals that benefit people throughout the state, accept federal Medicaid dollars, fund education and job training and rebuild the state’s roads and bridges. When Republicans whine about taxes and government “overreach,” Evers should keep pointing out that his goal to help ordinary people, not the GOP donor class, the actual focus of Republicans like Vos.

Polls often show that people prefer the ideas of Democrats such as Biden and Evers. Nearly 70 percent of respondents in a new Quinnipiac University poll support Biden’s pandemic package, for example. But Republicans are highly skilled at always claiming help for ordinary people is unaffordable.