Paul Fanlund: Fighting for results is crucial; pursuing ‘compromise’ is not

The Oval Office photograph provoked a fleeting wave of nostalgia, harking back to a kinder, gentler time in politics.
There sat U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, an arch foe of progressives as former President Barack Obama’s 2012 opponent, but now an American hero as the rare Republican willing to publicly reject Trumpism.
Romney was seated on a couch with other Republican senators, appearing to talk cordially with President Joe Biden about the size of the nation’s pandemic relief package. After four years of Donald Trump defiling that office, the scene was alluring.
Then I snapped back to reality. This, of course, won’t work.
The best path forward for Biden and state-level Democrats like Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is to fight like hell for policies that help those most in need — red and blue voters alike — and then boldly market what they are doing and why.
For Biden, that means sticking with the robust pandemic relief plan he has determined is needed, as well as taking aggressive actions on climate change, tax fairness, immigration and racial justice. He should also pursue a foreign policy that embraces friends and not enemies, taking the opposite path that Trump did.
For Evers, that means following the science on the pandemic by continuing to push mask-wearing rules and finding opportunities to proclaim, boldly and colorfully, that Republicans like Assembly Speaker Robin Vos are more focused on fostering divisions in their lust for power than in protecting the health of Wisconsin’s citizens. Ammunition is abundant.
In this upcoming budget, the governor should continue to advance proposals that benefit people throughout the state, accept federal Medicaid dollars, fund education and job training and rebuild the state’s roads and bridges. When Republicans whine about taxes and government “overreach,” Evers should keep pointing out that his goal to help ordinary people, not the GOP donor class, the actual focus of Republicans like Vos.
Polls often show that people prefer the ideas of Democrats such as Biden and Evers. Nearly 70 percent of respondents in a new Quinnipiac University poll support Biden’s pandemic package, for example. But Republicans are highly skilled at always claiming help for ordinary people is unaffordable.
Face it, if you supported Biden, you must have been thrilled by messaging from the Lincoln Project, the campaign by anti-Trump Republicans that had a hardball spirit. Remember the spot playing off of Ronald Reagan’s gauzy “Morning in America” theme of patriotic renewal to spin it as “Mourning in America” with images of heartbreak and suffering on Trump’s watch?
Democrats have been pretty atrocious at the kind of visceral messaging Republicans have long embraced to their advantage. They brought us phrases and names we still remember today: the silent majority, welfare queens, Willie Horton, swift boating, “socialized” medicine and death panels.
Inside Wisconsin, that same pugnacious spirit leads the GOP to cast school teachers and public employees as villains, and to talk about how “those people” in Milwaukee get more than their fair share.
Nothing Biden and Evers want to do is remotely radical. They need to find ways to make that clear and at least try to break through to Trump voters in Wisconsin and nationwide.
Consider Biden’s COVID-19 package, with its price tag of $1.9 trillion. The GOP senators who visited the White House want to spend only one-third as much.
Biden may have to pass his plan with only Democratic support using a process called budget reconciliation. Fox News and Republicans will claim Biden was never sincere about calling for unity in his inauguration speech.
But remember, under Trump, the GOP pushed through a tax plan in 2017 that cost a similar amount as Biden’s “America Rescue Plan” package — $1.9 trillion, according to the Congressional Budget Office — and used a similar party-line approach.
That tax cut, which polled poorly, directed 79 percent of its benefits to those making more than $100,000 per year, according to the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center. Total tax savings was greater for those making more than $1 million a year than for all of those Americans making less than $75,000 put together.
So, the very heart of the Republican base — those struggling from paycheck to paycheck, doing manual labor in red America — pretty much got screwed. And yet that never seems to hit home. It is always about guns, abortion, border security and religious freedom.
[John Nichols: Now Scott Walker is exploiting the pandemic to — you guessed it — attack teachers and their unions]
Biden’s pandemic proposal, in contrast, is a disaster relief plan for those who will suffer most in the difficult months ahead. Analysts have said there is nothing revolutionary about Biden’s plan, except how it stands out against Trump’s months of ineptitude.
It provides money for direct payments to individuals, unemployment insurance, reopening schools, local governments, child care, rental assistance and small businesses. It is exactly the kind of proposal that will benefit hard-working, common-sense middle-class Americans who voted for Trump.
Why is this so hard to communicate?
The GOP will complain we cannot afford it, but we could afford corporate tax breaks for millionaires? This is a crisis; that was not.
Here in Madison, Republican legislative leaders are already warning Evers against proposing spending in his upcoming budget to help citizens of the state.
Laughably, the GOP co-chairs of the Joint Finance Committee warned Evers in a letter this week that his budget should not try to do anything meaningful even after the Legislative Fiscal Bureau projected the state is expected to get $1.2 billion more in tax revenue than previously expected.
Their arrogance is galling but predictable.
Two years ago, Republicans on Joint Finance removed a series of policy proposals from Evers’ budget as well as a provision to accept federal money to expand Medicaid. This time, they lectured him to avoid “divisive” proposals.
So let’s get this straight. Republicans hold majorities in both houses primarily because of absurdly gerrymandered political maps and voter suppression efforts and they talk about being divisive?
Their top priority is obviously to prevent a Democrat from succeeding, damn the interests of the people of Wisconsin.
Biden and Evers can only try to deliver for everyone’s benefit, including Trump voters, and then communicate that reality.
Seeking common ground with a GOP still consumed by Trumpism is the epitome of a fool’s errand.
