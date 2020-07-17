Paul Fanlund: Even the campaign ads are breaking Joe Biden’s way

As we sit 3½ months from the most important election of our lifetimes, many of us watch appreciatively as Donald Trump makes one inexplicable and confounding move after another.
It’s not as if we expect courage, logic or leadership, but his recent actions seem the polar opposite of those required to reverse his collapsing campaign. He desperately needs to attract or reconnect with prospective voters outside his rabid band of Fox News-loving sycophants, but he seems incapable of even trying.
Instead, he attacks a nationally respected health expert whose sin is truth-telling, insists parents risk their families’ health by sending their children to school in order to boost his campaign, orders the release of a slimy campaign operative convicted of multiple felonies as a reward for lying to protect him, and continues to do nothing about Russian bounties that likely led to the deaths of American soldiers in Afghanistan.
Then the other night, Trump summoned the press to the Rose Garden to deliver an hour of disjointed, head-scratching grievances that the New York Times called “one of the most rambling performances of his presidency.” And he’s questioning Joe Biden’s mental acuity?
So if you’re Biden, why not sit back and watch Trump self-immolate?
The former vice president is strategically laying out an economic vision to revive American manufacturing. He is proposing a $300-billion increase in federal research and development funding for technologies like electric cars and 5G cellular networks, and $400 billion in federal procurement spending on products manufactured in the United States.
Biden followed that with a plan to spend $2 trillion over four years to massively increase the use of clean energy in the transportation, electricity and building sectors, as well as other proposals to boost the economy and build infrastructure while addressing climate change.
Against that happy backdrop, there is even more good anti-Trump news if you’ve been watching the political advertising landscape.
It seems clear that the only imaginable path back for him is to smear Biden, because resurrecting his own personal brand seems unimaginable. But the Biden campaign — filled with national operatives still chastened by the nausea of election night 2016 — no doubt gets that, evidenced by how they have kept him out of the spotlight, limiting Trump’s chances to attack.
Meanwhile, the dirty work is being deftly executed by traditional Republican operatives who apparently despise Trump. They are eviscerating the president as the cruel, cowardly intellectual midget he is.
From here on, it appears the Biden campaign would be well-advised to focus almost entirely on their guy, a notion that research seems to support.
Two political scientists, for example, took a sample this year of 291 messages of all types — for and against both candidates — and shared two random messages with a sample of 131,742 people. “Both positive and negative messages about Biden have significantly larger effects on … vote choice than … positive or negative messages about Trump,” concluded David Broockman from the University of California-Berkeley and Joshua Kalla from Yale.
The anti-Trump side of the ledger is well-covered by groups such as the Lincoln Project, a collaboration of creative political operatives from more normal Republican administrations.
Yes, we are sure to be seeing plenty of Democratic ads framing Biden as everything Trump is not — decent, honest, humble, down-to-earth. His is a narrative of personal tragedy that informs his political persona, whether or not that message crackles with excitement.
But boy, while the campaign is doing that, vicious anti-Trump ads by entities like the Lincoln Project team are body blows to the incumbent.
My favorite is one titled “Betrayed” that blasts Trump for failing to respond to reports that Russians put bounties on American soldiers in Afghanistan to motivate Taliban-linked fighters to kill them.
The speaker in the ad is Dr. Dan Barkhuff, a former Navy SEAL who completed multiple combat tours and is now an emergency medicine physician.
“Any commander-in-chief with a spine would be stomping the living shit out of some Russians right now, diplomatically, economically, or if necessary, with the sort of asymmetric warfare they’re using to send our kids home in body bags,” charges Barkhuff.
“Mr. Trump, you’re either a coward who can’t stand up to an ex-KGB goon, or you’re complicit. Which is it?” he asks. “Donald Trump is unfit to be our commander-in-chief, and that’s worse than useless,” adds Barkhuff, who calls himself a “pro-life, gun-owning combat veteran.”
The ad is especially resonant because Trump is known for playing toady to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Another twist on a usual pro-GOP theme is a Lincoln Project ad proclaiming “Mourning in America” — a riff on Ronald Reagan’s sunny “Morning in America” ads about American renewal in the 1980s. The new ad shows depressing 2020 images and draws a 180-degree contrast, suggesting America is weaker, sicker and poorer under Trump’s leadership.
An ironic aspect of all this is that both those ads and others rely on traditional Republican tropes typically inflicted on Democrats, but this time aimed at Trump.
Frankly, it’s hard not to agree with a Politico analysis of the power of these anti-Trump ads: “It might just be that Republicans are better at this than Democrats. Trump may sense that these ads are especially dangerous because they pack an emotional punch, using imagery designed to provoke anxiety, anger and fear — aimed at the very voters who were driven to him by those same feelings in 2016.
“And history, even science, suggests that might in fact be the case — that Republicans have a knack for scaring the hell out of people, and that makes for some potent ads.”
So, the never-Trump interests in the GOP do the dirty work by continuing to drive home how Trump has utterly failed the people he promised to lift, while the Biden brain trust can focus on boosting their guy as an unthreatening agent for healing and economic innovation.
That’s what I call a win-win.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!