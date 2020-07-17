Paul Fanlund: Even the campaign ads are breaking Joe Biden’s way

As we sit 3½ months from the most important election of our lifetimes, many of us watch appreciatively as Donald Trump makes one inexplicable and confounding move after another.

It’s not as if we expect courage, logic or leadership, but his recent actions seem the polar opposite of those required to reverse his collapsing campaign. He desperately needs to attract or reconnect with prospective voters outside his rabid band of Fox News-loving sycophants, but he seems incapable of even trying.

Instead, he attacks a nationally respected health expert whose sin is truth-telling, insists parents risk their families’ health by sending their children to school in order to boost his campaign, orders the release of a slimy campaign operative convicted of multiple felonies as a reward for lying to protect him, and continues to do nothing about Russian bounties that likely led to the deaths of American soldiers in Afghanistan.

Then the other night, Trump summoned the press to the Rose Garden to deliver an hour of disjointed, head-scratching grievances that the New York Times called “one of the most rambling performances of his presidency.” And he’s questioning Joe Biden’s mental acuity?