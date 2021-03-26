Paul Fanlund: Donald Trump, Ron Johnson and the media’s big mistake

Paul Fanlund | The Capital Times Paul Fanlund is editor and publisher of The Capital Times. A longtime Madisonian, he was a State Journal reporter and editor before becoming a vice president of Madison Newspapers. He joined the Cap Times in 2006. Follow Paul Fanlund | The Capital Times Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

For years now, I’ve been making speeches around Madison about the twin threats facing the news media — the unrelenting assault on our credibility and concerns about our traditional business models.

As we all know, the media have been under ferocious and unrelenting attack, especially in recent years, from Donald Trump and other Republicans. Granted, the media are but one front in the populist war on truth and expertise. Trump and his allies criticize many esteemed leaders — Dr. Anthony Fauci comes to mind — and many of America’s traditional institutions. But the news media seem to be the far right’s favorite target.

Meanwhile, the economic model for newspaper journalism still faces intense pressure. While print advertising once supported robust newsrooms, especially local ones, revenue declines in the internet age have made it harder to sustain the kind of journalism essential to democracy.

But these days, I perceive a third major threat, one that is more or less self-inflicted.