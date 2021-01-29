Paul Fanlund: Contrasting exits by two editors tell today’s newspapering story

Paul Fanlund | The Capital Times Paul Fanlund is editor and publisher of The Capital Times. A longtime Madisonian, he was a State Journal reporter and editor before becoming a vice president of Madison Newspapers. He joined the Cap Times in 2006. Follow Paul Fanlund | The Capital Times Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

This column is about two top newspaper editors, working a continent apart, both of whom are leaving their jobs. For both, the news broke this week, though their circumstances are starkly different.

One leaves as a conquering hero retiring from one of America’s pre-eminent newspapers, the other fired by a hedge fund owner because she publicly complained that one of her reporters lacked some basic software.

Taken together, the stories present a microcosm of American newspapers in 2021, which is the best of times for a few and very much not for many others.

The first story is about the Washington Post, which has had a special relationship with the Cap Times for years.

We published syndicated stories from the Post for decades, but the real glue is our friendship with David Maraniss, a Madison native who is a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter and editor at the Post, as well as a best-selling author. David’s late father, Elliott, was the top editor of the Cap Times when David was growing up. David likes to say he grew up at the Cap Times and grew old at the Post.