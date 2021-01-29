Paul Fanlund: Contrasting exits by two editors tell today’s newspapering story

This column is about two top newspaper editors, working a continent apart, both of whom are leaving their jobs. For both, the news broke this week, though their circumstances are starkly different.
One leaves as a conquering hero retiring from one of America’s pre-eminent newspapers, the other fired by a hedge fund owner because she publicly complained that one of her reporters lacked some basic software.
Taken together, the stories present a microcosm of American newspapers in 2021, which is the best of times for a few and very much not for many others.
The first story is about the Washington Post, which has had a special relationship with the Cap Times for years.
We published syndicated stories from the Post for decades, but the real glue is our friendship with David Maraniss, a Madison native who is a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter and editor at the Post, as well as a best-selling author. David’s late father, Elliott, was the top editor of the Cap Times when David was growing up. David likes to say he grew up at the Cap Times and grew old at the Post.
Maraniss has been an incredible friend and supporter, in part by inviting famous journalists, including nine from the Post, and other public figures to our annual Cap Times Idea Fest.
In 2017, the event’s first year, he hosted Marty Baron, the Post’s executive editor, for a one-on-one conversation about the state of journalism. That session drew hundreds to our venue at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
This week, Baron announced he will retire next month, having led Pulitzer-winning newsrooms in Miami and Boston before joining the Post, where the paper won 10 Pulitzers since his 2013 arrival.
In this business, Baron is as close as one gets to royalty.
He oversaw a massive staff expansion in the Post newsroom, from 580 to more than 1,000. In a memo to the Post staff this week, Publisher Fred Ryan said Baron had “inspired great reporting, managed an awesome digital transformation and grown the number of readers and subscribers to unprecedented levels.”
You may recall Baron was editor of the Boston Globe during its investigation of child sexual abuse by Catholic priests, a story told in the Oscar-winning 2015 move “Spotlight.”
But across the country, the story of another editor’s departure was a far different tale.
Christina Lords, top editor for the Idaho Statesman in Boise, was fired this week for asking on Twitter that more people subscribe.
What she actually did was more complicated. Lords was frustrated that she was refused permission to purchase Microsoft Excel software for a new reporter by the Statesman’s parent company.
She referred to the refusal in a tweet and added: “Support your local newspaper, people. This is genuinely what we’re up against.” She later deleted the tweet, but the parent company, a hedge fund, fired her anyway for violating its social media policy.
A day later, Lords said in a tweet that the company told her she could keep her job with “stipulations” she did not detail. She declined.
The editor told the Washington Post that while she respects the company’s decision, she would tweet the same message again.
“Advocating for a staff that has worked so hard over the last few years is the least I can do,” she said. “I genuinely feel like they deserve that.”
The Boise paper is one of 30 owned by the McClatchy Co., which last summer was acquired by the hedge fund Cheatham Asset Management.
When newspapers are acquired by hedge funds, the pattern is painfully familiar: editorial staffs are slashed and the new owner often sells the newspaper’s building. In many cities, that real estate is valuable because newspapers historically built offices in the heart of downtowns. Proud and familiar newspaper titles become a façade hiding their diminished capacity. Insiders have dubbed them “ghost newspapers.”
In a recent major story headlined “The Fight for the Future of America’s Local Newspapers,” The Financial Times summed up the increasingly frequent landscape outside a few exceptional papers such as the Post and the New York Times.
“Previously an industry stewarded by wealthy families, today about half of America’s daily newspapers are controlled by private equity, hedge funds and other investment groups, according to FT calculations, after endless rounds of consolidation in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis,” the story said.
An irony is that readership has stayed strong, even grown, but the audience migration from print to digital has made it much harder for owners to sell profitable advertising.
The Post and the Times are exceptions that prove the rule.
They have what other newspapers, even ones in cities as large as Chicago and Philadelphia, lack. They are both national in scope and aspiration, and have benefited mightily by selling digital subscriptions nationally, reaching — and monetizing — affluent thought leaders everywhere. Each has tripled its digital subscriber total since 2016, the Times to 6.1 million and the Post to more than 3 million as of two months ago, according to the website Axios.
And there are sound reasons why that’s the case. The two papers produced by far the most important journalism during the Donald Trump presidency. Their reporting drove the agendas of television news and opinion writers everywhere.
As a lifelong journalist, I am a student of both. I marvel at their capacity to throw five or six reporters or even more onto a single breaking story. Employing more than 1,000 journalists also allows each to more freely chase investigative story leads that may yield nothing.
Against this backdrop, I think — self-servingly, I’d admit — that Madison news consumers are fortunate. The Wisconsin State Journal, where I worked for 22 years, is owned by Lee Enterprises and is a traditional local newspaper. The Cap Times, which is locally owned and where I’ve worked for 15 years, provides Madison with a separate and competitive digital-first news staff. (Full disclosure: the Cap Times and Lee are business partners through Capital Newspapers.)
I believe that a city of Madison’s size is well-served by having two professional newsrooms. Sadly, that is rare.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.