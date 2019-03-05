A recent headline in the media section of “The Week” magazine was blunt but accurate: “Apple wants half the news business.”
It explained how the tech giant was “going for the jugular,” as the Columbia Journalism Review columnist put it, with a subscription model that will pool the content from dozens of news sources into a single app. It will charge $10 per month, in theory a paid-content play that will help news organizations be less reliant on the vagaries of advertising revenue.
But alas, Apple wants to keep 50 percent of the money consumers spend to get all of that reporting and editing and journalistic ingenuity.
Why? Because it can.
Apple has the technical wherewithal to act as a conduit in a manner that all but the largest outlets — the Washington Post and New York Times, for example — lack. The columnist calls it a “Faustian bargain,” much like those that allowed Facebook and Google to prosper on the backs — or at least the work — of real journalists in exchange for enhanced online traffic.
If you care about the future of local journalism, which, if you are reading this seems likely, there is something you can do right now to help: Become a first-wave member of the Cap Times.
For the first time ever, we are announcing a membership program with tiered rates that will bring you closer to what we consider to be a jewel of local media. Your membership will help sustain a band of the finest journalists I have worked with in my decades in the profession.
As a refresher, the Cap Times celebrated its 100th anniversary in December 2017 with a birthday party that attracted hundreds to the Monona Terrace Convention Center. It was a joyful evening that celebrated our truly homegrown Madison institution.
We honored William T. Evjue, who founded the newspaper in a small storefront on King Street to fiercely advocate for progressive causes around social justice and against unjust wars in the spirit of his hero, Robert M. “Fighting Bob” La Follette.
Through time, Evjue’s paper became a place for readers to learn about Madison. It also became home to highly professional, objective reporters doing investigative stories, covering institutions such as the Capitol and city hall, but also reflecting popular culture.
Those traditions are alive and well, thanks in part to our optimistic and versatile staff of journalists, many of whom were born two decades or more after Mr. Evjue’s 1970 death.
Our founder’s death, it turns out, created an important third pillar of the Cap Times of 2019: It is a source of amazing philanthropy for Madison’s most deserving causes.
Twice a year, the Evjue Foundation board chooses from among more than 100 grant applications and gives more than $2 million annually. That totals more than $60 million since Mr. Evjue’s will created the foundation to benefit the city he loved, in particular to benefit children and to pursue racial equity and social justice.
So why, you might be thinking, don’t those of us on the Cap Times Board of Directors support our journalism with some of that money?
It doesn’t work that way.
Mr. Evjue could not have dreamed how the newspaper business model would be so disrupted by the internet, so his philanthropic creation is legally walled off from the editorial voice and the news operation he cherished.
That brings me back to why I invite you to consider our membership pitch, which offers advantages including new experiences. In our marketing campaign, we will point to five good reasons to join:
Support real journalism: Your membership will help us produce first-rate investigative journalism, keep you informed and hold the powerful to account. There are many sources to get superb national and international journalism, far fewer to get the local kind.
Give back to Madison: Your subscription will indirectly support the long-term health of the aforementioned Evjue Foundation.
Meet and interact with Cap Times staff: At higher membership levels, members get admission to members-only events featuring Cap Times reporters and editors. We plan to have our first one in May here at our offices, including a tour of the press running the next day’s paper.
See fewer ads: At every level, members get an “ad-lite” digital experience in which they encounter fewer ads, especially what we call “programmatic” ads usually not for local businesses. Members also will not see surveys in front of stories. (And in case you didn’t know, our journalism is already not behind a pay wall.)
Get free stuff: Member benefits include Food Fight gift cards and free or reduced-price admission to events such as our annual Cap Times Idea Fest, already a premier gathering for curious people seeking in-person sessions on a wide range of topics. Our highest subscription level comes with an autographed copy of a recent book on the history of the Cap Times produced for our centennial.
Look, there’s no denying that the media business hardly resembles the print, radio and television landscape of my early career. Less publicized than the challenges of newspapers has been the fact that radio and television audiences have been, as they say, “atomized.” There are hundreds, even thousands, of options, including limitless content to stream.
What you have in The Cap Times is, by far, the second-largest real newsgathering organization in the city behind the Wisconsin State Journal. We cover the news fairly and aggressively and — through innovations such as our podcasts on topics from politics to dining — offer a metropolitan approach to the news.
We also, of course, are proud of opinion voices we believe are often proven “right” — not in the left-versus-right political sense, but in the sense of being ahead of the curve in embracing meaningful causes like civil rights, worker rights and feminism.
Recently, we asked you to complete a somewhat burdensome marketing survey to help us better appeal to local advertisers. Hundreds of you did, and you have my sincere thanks.
This “ask” is bigger, as it is about money.
My pledge is that we will continue to innovate as a 21st century local media entity — to inform, entertain and probably, sometimes, to infuriate. You have almost an infinite number of national and international choices with those qualities. Nearer your home, there are few. Humbly, we see this as a cool and noble undertaking. We hope you agree.
