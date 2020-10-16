Paul Fanlund: Cap Times Idea Fest is not really over

You may think this year’s Cap Times Idea Fest is history, but it’s not.
True, the last segment posted on captimesideafest.com a few days ago. It was one of our rock star sessions, featuring legendary journalist Bob Woodward talking with David Maraniss, who had never before interviewed his Washington Post colleague and friend of four decades.
Twenty-five of our one-hour sessions are available to watch (also on our YouTube channel), and most will be timely for months, some longer. I moderated only one — a discussion with University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank, — but I have watched all (or nearly all) of every session.
My admittedly biased summary judgement? They offer a welcome distraction from repetitive cable TV discussions of Donald Trump’s bizarre behavior and fevered coverage of the presidential horse race.
Because of COVID-19, we switched Idea Fest this fall to on-demand instead of live. While we missed seeing you all in person and I’m sure many of you missed hearing the speakers live, there are some advantages. A chief one is that you can watch any session at any time, immersing yourself in mostly local topics that bring nuance, context and authenticity. Conversations unwind and move in unpredictable directions.
A parallel of sorts occurred to me. Years ago, I wrote that one of the most memorable nonfiction books of my youth was “Working,” a quirky oral history by Studs Terkel. In it, he took the reader inside the real-world culture of its subjects, from a farmer to a car salesman to a teacher. That book came to mind as I watched Idea Fest sessions.
The sessions took me into many frames of reference that would be otherwise unavailable. To illustrate, let me focus on those around racial reckoning.
Our session on “protest politics” featured two longtime Madison activists and a university researcher. One of those activists, M Adams, leads a group named Freedom, Inc. that noisily disrupted Madison School Board meetings to protest the presence of police officers stationed in schools.
She and other panelists talked about how they see such disruptive protests as complementing more mainstream protests by others. I emerged with a better understanding of their thinking.
Another session, on the future of Madison policing, was heavy on racial themes and was moderated by Noble Wray, the former Madison police chief who is leading the investigation into the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway was on that panel, as was Anthony Cooper, a veteran Madison community leader who works with men and women as they exit the criminal justice system. It was an earnest and wide-ranging conversation about what people mean by “defunding” police, about a recent increase in local shootings and about exploring ways to get mental health experts rather than police to respond to some types of calls.
Near the end, Wray said he had been speaking to a group of 30 New Hampshire police chiefs recently as part of his consulting practice, and asked which of them would still enter the profession now. “No one raised their hand,” he said.
He asked that question of another panelist — Madison Police Capt. Brian Chaney Austin. He had said earlier that he and others in the department had heard “loud and clear” the calls for defunding.
Before answering, Austin recalled how he entered the profession after the 9/11 terrorist attacks when the vibe around policing was starkly more positive. He finally answered, “Yes I would join ... while I am looking forward to retirement.”
We also presented a session on how Madison can attract and retain more professionals who are African-American, Latino or Native American.
That panel included Esther Cepeda, formerly a nationally syndicated columnist for the Washington Post Writers Group. She moved here a year ago to teach school in Madison.
“How much does the city want a thriving Latino community?” she asked rhetorically. “How much does the city want a thriving (Native American) community or a stronger, wider base of African-American workers? How does the city show that it’s important to them?” That’s worth contemplating, I think.
So was a discussion of the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on Madison’s Latino community organized by moderator Jessica Cavazos, president and CEO of the Latino Chamber of Commerce of Dane County. Panelists noted that many Latinos occupy what are deemed “essential” front-line jobs that have high exposure to the coronavirus, but are under-compensated for the risk. Ramon Ortiz, vice chair of the chamber and an associate dean at Madison College, noted that the Latino population of Wisconsin is projected to reach one million in 30 years from its current 370,000, so an “honest conversation” is overdue.
And those snippets are just from the sessions touching race.
Idea Fest also took me inside other worlds, including managing health care, with the three chief executive officers of Madison’s hospital systems. I also got a bird’s-eye view of the post-COVID-19 Madison economy, as well as separate sessions on how COVID-19 has further shaken business models for local retailers and restaurateurs.
Notable, as in our previous three festivals, were the contributions of Maraniss, a Madison native whose late father was once editor of the Cap Times. He spoke with Washington Post reporters and authors Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker about being lied to by the Trump administration, and also with celebrated Post columnist Ruth Marcus about how she and others thought the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg should have retired while Barack Obama was still president so that he could have appointed her successor.
Then there was Woodward, who talked some about Watergate after extensively discussing “Rage,” his latest book on Trump. He described being sent one sunny Saturday morning in 1972 to an initial court appearance for the Watergate burglars. It was there he heard one tell the judge he had worked for the Central Intelligence Agency. (Recall Robert Redford in the scene from “All the President’s Men.”)
If you haven’t already, go to captimesidfeafest.com and sample the offerings. “Thought-provoking” may be overused, but I think for this year’s virtual Idea Fest, it fits.
