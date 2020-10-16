Paul Fanlund: Cap Times Idea Fest is not really over

Paul Fanlund | The Capital Times Paul Fanlund is editor and publisher of The Capital Times. A longtime Madisonian, he was a State Journal reporter and editor before becoming a vice president of Madison Newspapers. He joined the Cap Times in 2006. Follow Paul Fanlund | The Capital Times Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

You may think this year’s Cap Times Idea Fest is history, but it’s not.

True, the last segment posted on captimesideafest.com a few days ago. It was one of our rock star sessions, featuring legendary journalist Bob Woodward talking with David Maraniss, who had never before interviewed his Washington Post colleague and friend of four decades.

Twenty-five of our one-hour sessions are available to watch (also on our YouTube channel), and most will be timely for months, some longer. I moderated only one — a discussion with University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank, — but I have watched all (or nearly all) of every session.

My admittedly biased summary judgement? They offer a welcome distraction from repetitive cable TV discussions of Donald Trump’s bizarre behavior and fevered coverage of the presidential horse race.