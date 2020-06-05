Paul Fanlund: Cap Times Idea Fest 2020 will be virtual and shaped for these troubled times

This much is certain. Madison and Wisconsin will be forever altered by 2020 — months of coping with COVID-19 followed by racial turmoil after a murder by a police officer in Minneapolis. And, oh yes, there’s that presidential election.

What we don’t know is what our future will look like. Most importantly, how might we think about and influence it?

That’s what this fall’s fourth annual Cap Times Idea Fest will be about, two dozen or so sessions over more than two weeks leveraging the Cap Times’ ability to bring together exceptional speakers with a cadre of superb journalists, together shedding light on our new world with the focus on our city and our state.

Since Idea Fest debuted in 2017, “Reach a Better State” has been its mission, and that overarching descriptor still fits.

But there will be some key differences this year.

Perhaps the biggest is that this year’s event will be virtual. Past festivals have featured keynote sessions with hundreds of people gathered together at venues at UW-Madison, but that would not be safe (and quite possibly not even permitted) with the continued presence of COVID-19, so we have made the decision to go digital.