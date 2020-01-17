Paul Fanlund: Can any of the Democratic candidates inspire ‘low-information’ voters as Obama did?

His conclusions are instructive: “More than anything else, what stayed with me after the focus groups was the overwhelming cynicism these voters have towards almost every American institution. What unites most of them isn’t just disgust and disappointment with Trump, but with a political system that only seems to work for a shrinking number of people who aren’t them.

“The cynicism also extends to both political parties, even though I’d argue that it’s largely been Republican politicians and right-wing media personalities who’ve degraded our institutions and divided the country for profit,” he wrote.

“But because their strategy has succeeded, here we are, and in order for Democrats to reach the kind of voters I spoke to — to reach most voters, really — I think it will require something more than a critique of Trump, more than a critique of Republican policies, and even more than a vision of progressive government that would tangibly improve their lives.”