Paul Fanlund: Barack Obama, Fox News and the state of the news media

Later, he added: “I think it is the single biggest threat to our democracy. I think Donald Trump is a creature of this, but he did not create it. He may be an accelerant of it, but it preceded him and will outlast him. I am deeply troubled by how we address it.”

The populist wave, Obama said, was abetted by Fox News and other right-wing media outlets and encouraged to spread by social media companies that won’t acknowledge their impact on democracy.

“I don’t hold the tech companies entirely responsible,” he said, “because this predates social media. It was already there. But social media has turbocharged it. ... The degree to which these companies are insisting that they are more like a phone company than they are like The Atlantic, I do not think is tenable. They are making editorial choices, whether they’ve buried them in algorithms or not. The First Amendment doesn’t require private companies to provide a platform for any view that is out there.”