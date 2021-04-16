Paul Fanlund: Baby boomers are the worst generation ever, or so we’re told

Boomers, she said, were just the foot soldiers. “They weren’t necessarily the ones coming up with the intellectual underpinnings of these movements.”

The conservative author, Andrews, described what she termed the “wreckage that boomers left us.” She said boomers wanted “not to stand for working class people and unions, but rather to stand for identity politics-type interests,” starting with Democrat George McGovern’s 1972 presidential campaign.

Klein quoted her book’s claim that “baby boomers have been responsible for the most dramatic sundering of western civilization since the Protestant Reformation.” Andrews maintained that claim was not hyperbole.

She told Klein that “boomers certainly did view their parents as their enemy.” She added, “When they (boomers) were trying to come up with things to rebel against, the worst they could say is that they had it too good.” (I guess facing the military draft and Vietnam didn’t register as rebellion-worthy with her.)