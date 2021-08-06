Paul Fanlund: Authors of Donald Trump bestseller headline Idea Fest

Alex Azar thought the news would thrill his boss.
Azar, then-President Donald Trump’s health secretary, had just learned that a British company had discovered a vaccine that promised to be highly effective in blocking transmission of the coronavirus.
It was May 2020, days after the Trump administration had rolled out what it called “Operation Warp Speed” to spotlight its commitment to expediting effective vaccines.
“Azar thought he had succeeded in delivering a golden egg to his impatient king,” according to reporting in a new book on Trump. “Mr. President, we just got the first deal with AstraZeneca,” Azar excitedly told Trump via telephone. “It’s the first one ever. It’s incredible.”
Instead of being elated at the possible saving of lives, Trump sounded deflated. “I’m going to get killed. Oh, this is terrible news.” He was disappointed that it was not an American company and predicted that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson would enjoy a public relations field day.
“I don’t want any press on this,” Trump added.
Trump’s core narcissism is well-known, but perhaps has never been more fully and comprehensively documented than in a pair of books by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig, two Pulitzer Prize-winning writers for the Washington Post.
I have read both — “A Very Stable Genius” and “I Alone Can Fix It.” The latter is their latest and it is on the New York Times Best Sellers list for nonfiction. Both titles play off Trump quotes describing himself.
His reaction to the good news about a British vaccine with self-pity about a lost opportunity to take credit is just one anecdote among scores in the book’s mosaic — taking the reader inside the White House and Trump’s mind.
For us, the good news is that Rucker and Leonnig will be on stage on opening night of the in-person portion of our fifth annual Cap Times Idea Fest on Friday, Sept. 17. The moderator will be David Maraniss, a Madison native and an Idea Fest mainstay since our inaugural event in 2017.
Maraniss, as most readers know, is a Pulitzer Prize-winning author and Post editor. His late father, Elliott, was a crusading journalist who rose to become editor of the Cap Times. David spoke with Rucker and Leonnig virtually last fall about their first Trump book.
While Rucker and Leonnig have been quite visible discussing their new book this summer, interviews by Maraniss are always distinctive. Marty Baron, the now-retired editor of the Post, visited Madison to be interviewed by Maraniss in Idea Fest’s first year, and last fall Maraniss interviewed his friend and longtime Post colleague Bob Woodward, who teamed with Carl Bernstein to expose the Watergate scandal nearly a half century ago. (The Woodward interview remains available on the Cap Times’ YouTube channel.)
This year, the Post authors will be on stage in Shannon Hall in the Memorial Union on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, which has been home to our biggest sessions since the fest’s second year.
We plan this year’s festival as a hybrid — combining in-person sessions that (at least in the case of Shannon Hall sessions) will also be offered as livestreams to ticket holders on Sept. 17 and 18. Virtual-only sessions will be available starting on Monday, Sept. 13. A ticket will be required to attend live or to livestream, though all sessions will later be free on captimesideafest.com or our YouTube channel.
The stop-and-start recovery from the pandemic played a part in that scheduling decision, but we also became aware that presenting four or five simultaneous live and in-person sessions meant that some excellent discussions were lightly attended. So this year we will present two at a time on Saturday, one on the Shannon stage and another elsewhere in the union.
Rucker and Leonnig will not be our only prominent authors. First up on Saturday morning will be award-winning journalist and author George Packer, whose new book is titled: “Last Best Hope: America in Crisis and Renewal.” Packer’s thesis, which I wrote about in a column last month, is that America has splintered into four distinctive parts. Packer appeared on a podcast with Wisconsin-based commentator Charlie Sykes, and he will join Packer on stage to discuss how his “four Americas” thesis applies to Madison and across Wisconsin. (Quite aptly, in my view.)
Anyway, we will announce a complete list of sessions, as well as times and dates in the next two weeks, but you can be assured that we have given much thought to offering future-focused discussions around local and national issues of vital importance.
Local examples include how we want downtown Madison to change over the next decade and what steps we can take to influence it, the evolution of police reform, challenges around the scarcity of affordable housing and race-related academic achievement gaps.
As in past years, Idea Fest is not limited to politics. We have a trivia contest and are partnering with Forward Theater for a talkback about Forward’s latest production, “Mom, How Did You Meet the Beatles?” We also will offer the latest performance of Cap Times Live with the band Proud Parents, as well as our popular new series Cooking with The Cap Times, which features local chefs preparing their favorite recipes. (The Sept. 16 edition has chef Patience Clark of Palate Pleasures.)
Speaking of food, we will have a session with local experts on what it takes to be a successful food entrepreneur in Madison in the wake of the pandemic.
After 18 months of social separation, we are excited to offer a big in-person experience for those who are invested in Madison and eager to support the locally owned and independent Cap Times.
We will observe the latest guidance on the pandemic and will keep you posted about masks and any possible capacity limits at Memorial Union.
We look forward to seeing many familiar faces and, we hope, many new ones.
