Paul Fanlund: Authors of Donald Trump bestseller headline Idea Fest

This year, the Post authors will be on stage in Shannon Hall in the Memorial Union on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, which has been home to our biggest sessions since the fest’s second year.

We plan this year’s festival as a hybrid — combining in-person sessions that (at least in the case of Shannon Hall sessions) will also be offered as livestreams to ticket holders on Sept. 17 and 18. Virtual-only sessions will be available starting on Monday, Sept. 13. A ticket will be required to attend live or to livestream, though all sessions will later be free on captimesideafest.com or our YouTube channel.

The stop-and-start recovery from the pandemic played a part in that scheduling decision, but we also became aware that presenting four or five simultaneous live and in-person sessions meant that some excellent discussions were lightly attended. So this year we will present two at a time on Saturday, one on the Shannon stage and another elsewhere in the union.