Paul Fanlund: At mid-pandemic, why is anyone obsessing about college football?

For the past five college football seasons, the combatants in the national championship game have come from the South — Donald Trump country. Alabama and Clemson were in it four times each and Georgia and Louisiana State appeared once.
All of those schools are well-known football factories where coaches are paid more than faculty in entire academic departments.
But that’s OK, I muse to myself, because — at least for that four hours some January night on national television — an untold number of white male Trump backers truly believe that Black Lives Matter.
At least while they are throwing, catching, tackling and blocking. Before or after, not so much.
Is it really any surprise that with 170,000 Americans dead and the nation facing the gravest economic devastation since the Great Depression — in large part due to Trump’s mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic — that college football has emerged as, well, a political football?
As with many things, Trump displays limitless courage when the health and safety of others — never his own — are at stake. I suppose you could track that back to his five bone-spur draft deferments during Vietnam.
Trump has said that not playing football while thousands every day suffer, die or become destitute, would be a “tragic mistake.”
He recently said that because college football players are in good physical shape, they are less likely to contract the virus and thus he doesn’t expect them to have any issues with it.
Why not believe him? He’s talking about our “liberty” and he’s been proven correct all year as he minimized the COVID-19 threat, right?
As quoted by Fox News, Trump said: “The other thing is, somebody was explaining to me, one of the great doctors, he said that these people are so powerful and so strong, not lots of body fat — perhaps you can take some offensive lineman and dispute that — but not a lot of body fat and maybe none in some cases and they’re very healthy people. People don’t realize this but a tiny percentage of people that get sick … they’re old. It just attacks old people, especially old people with bad hearts, diabetes or some kind of a physical problem,” he said.
“This attacks older people very viciously by the way. It can be if it’s the wrong person. These football players are very young, strong people physically.
“Physically, they’re in extraordinary shape. So they’re not gonna have a problem. You’re gonna see people … you know could it happen but I doubt it.”
You may wonder why I extensively quote Trump. It’s because paraphrasing does not do justice to his inanity.
And to continue with today’s sports metaphors, he thinks it is Joe Biden who has lost a cognitive step?
Amid all of this, the Big Ten Conference has taken lots of grief for being the first to call off its fall football season among the nation’s five elite conferences.
Granted, the loss of a University of Wisconsin football season is a massive disappointment for players and coaches and everyone involved with the program, and it constitutes a major financial hit to the UW Athletic Department. And there is the impact on bars and hotels and restaurants that do big business on home football weekends.
But for the fans, it was always a pipe dream that they could return to Camp Randall this fall in what is often, ahem, a cheek-to-cheek experience because of the cramped seating in the historic old stadium.
I found a 1993 column by my old friend George Hesselberg, a beloved former Wisconsin State Journal writer, about how Camp Randall’s seats measured a mere 17 inches across, which he lamented hardly suffices for the “fine-boned natives of Wisconsin,” let alone other “meatloaf and potatoes strongholds” of fans across the Big Ten. He even inquired after Big Ten stadium rules about minimum inches-per-rearend. There were none.
I digress, but returning to Camp Randall for a traditional football Saturday has always looked like one of the very last experiences that will return. From pre-game and post-game partying and tailgates to the in-game experience itself, successful social distancing seemed far-fetched.
Let’s pause a moment to praise UW and its conference. Year after year, UW is apparently among the nation’s cleanest and best-run football programs that aspires to compete at the highest levels.
Yet since the Big Ten called off its season on Aug. 11, disappointed voices from Nebraska, Ohio State and Iowa in particular have complained that the conference gave up too soon. Some of the athletes have started “we want to play” social media campaigns. One feels for them, as for all victims of the pandemic, but c’mon.
The UW, led by Athletic Director Barry Alvarez, and other Big Ten leaders emerge from this looking like the adults in the room, which I assume is reassuring to me as well as most other longtime UW season ticketholders.
But for Trump and leaders of the vaunted Southeastern Conference, where football is a religion, not so much.
Apparently they think medical experts are swayed by liberal elites who just want to use the pandemic to mess with a cherished ritual they regard as central to their culture.
Appearing on a Fox News talk show recently, Lou Holtz, the former Notre Dame football coach, likened the importance of playing college football to fighting a war.
“There’s no way in this world that you can do anything in this world without a risk,” Holtz said. “People stormed Normandy … they knew there were going to be casualties, they knew there were going to be risks, but it was a way of life.”
So Holtz draws a parallel between our D-Day invasions in World War II and college football Saturdays. You know, where people revel in their “liberty” to swill beer and holler for the home team.
In the end, it’s crystal clear why a coward like Trump does this.
Just as with schoolchildren, he is willing to put anyone in harm’s way if it feeds the illusion that things are returning to normal in a nation where so many have died and millions face economic calamity.
But really, why do so many obsess about college football right now? I just don’t get it.
As they say on sports talk radio, I’ll hang up and listen.
