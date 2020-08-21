Paul Fanlund: At mid-pandemic, why is anyone obsessing about college football?

Trump has said that not playing football while thousands every day suffer, die or become destitute, would be a “tragic mistake.”

He recently said that because college football players are in good physical shape, they are less likely to contract the virus and thus he doesn’t expect them to have any issues with it.

Why not believe him? He’s talking about our “liberty” and he’s been proven correct all year as he minimized the COVID-19 threat, right?

As quoted by Fox News, Trump said: “The other thing is, somebody was explaining to me, one of the great doctors, he said that these people are so powerful and so strong, not lots of body fat — perhaps you can take some offensive lineman and dispute that — but not a lot of body fat and maybe none in some cases and they’re very healthy people. People don’t realize this but a tiny percentage of people that get sick … they’re old. It just attacks old people, especially old people with bad hearts, diabetes or some kind of a physical problem,” he said.