Paul Fanlund: Among Madison’s elite, racism has a subtle edge

Like it or not, another reality for African American leaders is that they are never off stage. Yes, I can sit there on MLK Day for two hours with them and feel moved by the passion as well, but then I can step away into a much more private world. They remain on that proverbial stage, called away to the next police incident that has a racial component, or to comment on the next troubling report about racial progress in Madison.

Black leaders talk among themselves about whether they think it has been a mistake to raise families in a city where they are so outnumbered and at times disrespected.

It’s a reasonable question. Many of those black leaders could easily leave to make more money in culturally friendlier cities with large concentrations of professional blacks, places like Washington, D.C., Chicago or Atlanta. They could be getting their “tickets punched,” but they stay and struggle here, working on behalf of their people, especially their children.

For years, blacks here have also felt on the outside looking in when it comes to mainstream media in town. I’ve been told that our reputation is to show up in their communities not for celebrations of milestones, but only when there is yellow police tape at some crime scene.