Paul Fanlund: Among Madison’s elite, racism has a subtle edge

For many years, I’ve been seated behind the lectern at the Martin Luther King Day celebration in the State Capitol Rotunda.
Gov. Tony Evers and wife, Kathy, were there, as was Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and a few dozen Madison dignitaries, mostly African American. The Cap Times’ philanthropic arm, the Evjue Foundation, financially supports the event.
The two-hour gathering is an uplifting celebration with lots of rhetorical flourish, gospel music and, at some point, everyone holding hands and singing “We Shall Overcome.”
At the start, Jonathan Overby, who, with spouse, Amy, has organized the celebration for 40 years, spoke about today’s “stench” of racism. I found that word jarring but, for these times, appropriate.
“I stand before you, as I did in 1980, to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King,” Overby said. “Like many of you, I am also here to draw attention to the familiar stench of hatred, fear of others and the misguided conflation of nationalism as though it is a cornerstone of patriotism wedded of late to the ill-placed belief that if you complain about our country, you don’t love it.”
Looking back many years, I was among those reveling in the two-time election of Barack Obama as the dawn of a post-racial America, never dreaming of the backlash that would follow. African Americans I talk to regularly were not fooled. “You just wait,” was their message.
These days, they set me straight as to why presidential candidate Joe Biden is more popular among African Americans than former candidates of color like Cory Booker or Kamala Harris. I am told that Biden is seen as the reassuring old white male politician most likely to win.
You see, more than any white group, African Americans say their children and grandchildren have the most to lose from more of Donald Trump, so they back who they think the largest swath of white people might support — someone non-threatening.
Author Michelle Alexander, who a decade ago gained acclaim for “The New Jim Crow,” argued in a recent New York Times essay that the white nationalism encouraged by Trump is no aberration. “From mass incarceration to mass deportation,” read the piece’s headlines, “our nation remains in deep denial.”
“We are now living in an era not of post-racialism but of unabashed racialism, a time when many white Americans feel free to speak openly of their nostalgia for an age when their cultural, political and economic dominance could be taken for granted — no apologies required,” Alexander wrote. “Racial bigotry, fearmongering and scapegoating are no longer subterranean in our political discourse; the dog whistles have been replaced by bullhorns. White nationalist movements are operating openly online and in many of our communities; they’re celebrating mass killings and recruiting thousands into their ranks.”
Isn’t it wonderful that, here in Madison, the mostly white power structure is not like that, but instead liberal and open-minded?
Or is it?
As I listened at the MLK event, I was asking myself what more I could do here in Madison in the coming year. And that starts with trying to look at things from an African American point of view.
Through my decades in town, but especially since my involvement in the Justified Anger movement born in the aftermath of the Rev. Alex Gee’s essay by that title in the Cap Times in late 2013, I have come to realize that African American-led initiatives in this city face greater scrutiny than do projects and programs led by whites.
When I suggest that possibility in private conversation with black leaders, reactions are routinely affirmative, from a “no-kidding” scoff to a weary nod of resignation. They talk among themselves about how they regard one board they pitch for funding as the “firing squad.”
Black leaders perceive that whites making similar pitches don’t receive the same skepticism they encounter. Black leaders are quizzed on which other African American leaders are on board with what they propose, for example, as if the black community is homogeneous.
Like it or not, another reality for African American leaders is that they are never off stage. Yes, I can sit there on MLK Day for two hours with them and feel moved by the passion as well, but then I can step away into a much more private world. They remain on that proverbial stage, called away to the next police incident that has a racial component, or to comment on the next troubling report about racial progress in Madison.
Black leaders talk among themselves about whether they think it has been a mistake to raise families in a city where they are so outnumbered and at times disrespected.
It’s a reasonable question. Many of those black leaders could easily leave to make more money in culturally friendlier cities with large concentrations of professional blacks, places like Washington, D.C., Chicago or Atlanta. They could be getting their “tickets punched,” but they stay and struggle here, working on behalf of their people, especially their children.
For years, blacks here have also felt on the outside looking in when it comes to mainstream media in town. I’ve been told that our reputation is to show up in their communities not for celebrations of milestones, but only when there is yellow police tape at some crime scene.
These same black leaders are also working with the backdrop of in-your-face groups like Freedom Inc., whose mostly younger members have profanely interrupted Madison School Board meetings to demand police officers be removed from schools. (Ironically, police officers I know say the officers most committed to keeping young people out of “the system” are the very ones who want to work in the schools.)
Anyway, as the MLK event wound down with the governor reading a proclamation, I was mulling those themes.
Leaving the Capitol, it’s easy to move on, to write columns about toxic politics, or to think about other stories or to deal with the financial challenges of the newspaper business.
But I recalled an admonition once directed at me after I had been vilified for something I said or didn’t say on the subject of race — I can’t even recall what it was.
“Paul,” someone not involved in the dustup told me, “Stay in the room.”
I haven’t always, but that seems like pretty sound advice for us.
