Paul Fanlund: After a wrenching election, a moment worthy of unbridled joy

Spare me any whines of disappointment that Democrats almost certainly fell short of gaining majority control of the U.S. Senate or that the Democrats’ margin in the U.S. House narrowed a bit.
True, that hoped-for “blue wave” failed to materialize and Democrats will now gaze at their navels for months, two years perhaps, probably pointing fingers about tactics and grousing about ideology.
Yet, all of that matters at this moment to the tune, I’d say, of about 1 percent.
The other 99 percent?
Donald Trump has been defeated.
Pause on that sentence. And remember where you were and how you felt when a narrow election went the other way, that sense of shock and that wave of nausea.
Yes, I know, Trumpism is still with us, but Trump will no longer be able to desecrate our nation’s highest office in a manner unimaginable to his 44 predecessors, presidents who mostly defined the job as representing all Americans and not just an adoring and cultish subset of us.
Say what you will about overly rosy pre-election polling, defeating an incumbent president is a rare outcome.
Trump is only the fifth incumbent to lose in 100 years. The most recent was 28 years ago, when Bill Clinton beat George H.W. Bush. The others were Jimmy Carter, Gerald Ford and Herbert Hoover, and Ford, sworn in after Richard Nixon’s resignation, had never been elected.
This year, Election Day and the days that followed were wrenching, hour upon hour of the latest ballot counts and minutiae about the partisan leaning of where votes were cast, while seeing pro-Trump protesters demanding that vote-counting be stopped — where Trump was ahead — and yet continued where he trailed.
Then there was the Thursday night spectacle of a self-pitying president, defeat imminent, spewing wild lies of cheating and conspiracy. CNN’s fact checker described it as the most dishonest speech of Trump’s presidency, a high bar indeed. It felt like Benito Mussolini was in the house, the White House, I mean.
Democrats would have been deeply anxious during any such grueling and protracted election week.
George W. Bush’s controversial defeat of Al Gore in 2000 comes to mind. But this election was not about traditional Republicans such as John McCain or Mitt Romney, Barack Obama’s foes. Those candidates were principled Republicans from a time that now seems like a century ago.
This one, as I’ve written before, felt existential, because it was.
Another four years of Trump, unfettered from constraints of electoral accountability, would have been the end of the America we’ve come to depend on.
If it sounds like I am gloating, I am actually doing the opposite. Like many of you, I am just exhausted and profoundly — almost indescribably — relieved.
Much of what has been written about Bob Woodward’s latest book, titled “Rage,” focused on Trump’s bizarre choice to tell the author how he knowingly downplayed COVID-19 so as not to disrupt his beloved stock market in an election year. Saving lives was secondary.
But what most haunted me in Woodward’s account, something Woodward also talked about at Cap Times Idea Fest, was Trump’s willingness — eagerness even — to humiliate American patriots such as Rex Tillerson, James Mattis, Dan Coats and others. Why Trump’s core mean-spiritedness charmed many of his followers is among the many mysteries that I’ll never understand.
So Trump is finally on his way out. I am not sure I fully realized until now how much his being president was an ever-present drag on the psyches of those who value truth, decency and civility.
I realize that I’ve barely mentioned Biden.
That’s because the most important thing that has happened is that Trump, at long last, has been stopped. But that couldn’t have happened without our profoundly under-estimated president-elect.
For two years, Biden was dismissed as too old, too much a traditional pol, not liberal enough, not fiery enough, deficient in oratorical skills because of his lifelong stutter, and on and on.
So, you from the far left, how do you like him now?
In a country embroiled in a cultural civil war, Biden refused to become a combatant, instead running as if Trump’s supporters were not primarily about the racism and misogyny and contempt for knowledge that so many of us in liberal bubbles like Madison suspect.
Instead, Biden sees them as fearful Americans in a changing world that threatens them economically and socially. Trump tapped into that emotion in a profoundly different way.
Biden ran and won on the conviction that someplace deep is what conservative columnist David Brooks optimistically described as the “unity impulse” of Americans, hard as that is for many of us to perceive from the ugliness of social media.
Fifteen years ago, I recall sitting in the jam-packed rotunda at the state Capitol Building for a poignant memorial service honoring the recently deceased Gaylord Nelson, the former governor and U.S. senator, progressive hero and founder of Earth Day.
Most dignitaries there were predictable, leaders with direct ties to Wisconsin. But there sat Joe Biden, the senator from Delaware. I recall wondering why.
Biden, it turns out, credited Nelson with his own political career. It was Nelson who encouraged Biden to carry on after Biden’s wife and baby daughter were killed in an auto accident in 1972 between Election Day and when Biden was to be sworn in.
After the Nelson memorial, Biden told a Wisconsin Radio Network interviewer how Nelson had changed his life. Biden said he felt he should abandon his political career to care for his two sons. But he said Nelson urged him to try the job for a few months. Gaylord and wife Carrie Lee then set about introducing Biden at dinners to the Nelsons’ friends from both political parties. “They made me come,” Biden told the interviewer. “They literally changed my life.”
So, as it turns out, Wisconsin touched this presidential election beyond providing Biden its 10 electoral votes.
There will be plenty of time for post-mortems, but for now, let’s leave it with one simple conclusion.
A good man triumphed over one who is not.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!