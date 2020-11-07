Paul Fanlund: After a wrenching election, a moment worthy of unbridled joy

Paul Fanlund | The Capital Times Paul Fanlund is editor and publisher of The Capital Times. A longtime Madisonian, he was a State Journal reporter and editor before becoming a vice president of Madison Newspapers. He joined the Cap Times in 2006. Follow Paul Fanlund | The Capital Times Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Spare me any whines of disappointment that Democrats almost certainly fell short of gaining majority control of the U.S. Senate or that the Democrats’ margin in the U.S. House narrowed a bit.

True, that hoped-for “blue wave” failed to materialize and Democrats will now gaze at their navels for months, two years perhaps, probably pointing fingers about tactics and grousing about ideology.

Yet, all of that matters at this moment to the tune, I’d say, of about 1 percent.

The other 99 percent?

Donald Trump has been defeated.

Pause on that sentence. And remember where you were and how you felt when a narrow election went the other way, that sense of shock and that wave of nausea.

Yes, I know, Trumpism is still with us, but Trump will no longer be able to desecrate our nation’s highest office in a manner unimaginable to his 44 predecessors, presidents who mostly defined the job as representing all Americans and not just an adoring and cultish subset of us.

Say what you will about overly rosy pre-election polling, defeating an incumbent president is a rare outcome.