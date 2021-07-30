Paul Fanlund: Absent positive ideas, GOP opts for deceit on gender and race

But if misogyny remains central to the GOP toolkit, so does racism.

Politico reported that the GOP plans to double down on messaging about race in the 2024 cycle.

Instead of denying that many Americans are racist or that racism exists in the country, which is pretty much beyond debate, the GOP presidential candidates are expected to brag that they, unlike Democrats, believe “America is not a racist nation.”

Earlier this year, Biden had a reasoned answer to the question: “No, I don't think the American people are racist. But I think after 400 years African Americans have been left in a position where they’re so far behind the eight ball in terms of education, health, in terms of opportunity.”

The GOP deception is to misrepresent any criticism about race by Democrats as tantamount to saying the country is fundamentally racist, which is not the common view.