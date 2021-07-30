Paul Fanlund: Absent positive ideas, GOP opts for deceit on gender and race

Let me get this straight.
Nancy Pelosi was responsible for the Jan. 6 insurrection because, as speaker of the U.S. House, she failed to secure the U.S. Capitol, even though she had no security oversight role.
If she had, then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would share the blame, yet McConnell somehow goes unmentioned by fellow Republicans trying to divert attention from police officers testifying about their horrific experiences at the epicenter of Donald Trump’s insurrection.
Adam Kinzinger, a Republican representative from Illinois and a member of the investigative committee that began hearings this week, tweeted this about blaming Pelosi for Jan. 6: “I want to be clear, we will investigate the security posture,” he said. “But blaming the security for the violence on that day is like blaming an assault victim because of what she was wearing.”
Pelosi is an irresistible GOP target. For many Republicans, she has replaced Hillary Clinton as a pre-eminent villain — a smart, progressive and powerful woman. In short, everything they resent.
“The American people deserve to know the truth that Nancy Pelosi bears responsibility as speaker of the House for the tragedy that occurred on Jan. 6,” claimed Elise Stefanik at a press conference on the day of the first committee hearing. She is a Republican representative from New York and the GOP’s third-ranking House leader.
A New York Times story characterized it as an “audacious attempt to rewrite the history of the worst attack on the Capitol in two centuries and pre-empt the damning testimony of four police officers who were brutalized by the mob of … Trump’s supporters.”
The same fact-checking story debunked the notion that Pelosi bore any responsibility for Jan. 6 security. The story’s three subheads said it all: “Pelosi is not responsible for securing the Capitol,” “Pelosi does not control the National Guard requests for the Capitol” and “Pelosi was not briefed about warning signs before the attack.”
Such facts apparently don’t penetrate the right-wing ecosystem.
Trying to blame Pelosi feels desperate, even for Trump’s Republican sycophants. They are really stuck this time because they fancy themselves as the natural allies of law enforcement, yet most GOP congressmen said they were just too busy to watch the heart-wrenching testimony of officers who risked their lives to protect them and other members of Congress.
The Pelosi gambit was the best they could come up with?
As Trump might tweet, “Sad!”
Clearly, Pelosi is reviled by Trump’s base. I did a Google search on Pelosi’s name and the first screen hawked an opportunity to buy an image of Pelosi on a round “urinal target” for only $3.99 (plus $2 for shipping) on eBay. This product would enable Pelosi-loathing men to urinate on a caricatured image of one of the two highest-ranking women in federal government. (There was also a urinal target depicting Hillary Clinton. Same price.)
GOP sexism is nothing new. Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris are primary targets these days, replacing Hillary Clinton, a durable villain.
But if misogyny remains central to the GOP toolkit, so does racism.
Politico reported that the GOP plans to double down on messaging about race in the 2024 cycle.
Instead of denying that many Americans are racist or that racism exists in the country, which is pretty much beyond debate, the GOP presidential candidates are expected to brag that they, unlike Democrats, believe “America is not a racist nation.”
Earlier this year, Biden had a reasoned answer to the question: “No, I don't think the American people are racist. But I think after 400 years African Americans have been left in a position where they’re so far behind the eight ball in terms of education, health, in terms of opportunity.”
The GOP deception is to misrepresent any criticism about race by Democrats as tantamount to saying the country is fundamentally racist, which is not the common view.
It’s the same way Republicans distort those who support efforts to reform policing. Republicans charge that most Democrats want to “defund” the police, which is a lie.
The Politico story said that by forcing Democrats to defend the most extreme rhetoric of the left, Republicans hope to exploit discontent surfacing in suburbs, where debates over racial equity initiatives in schools and the focus on systemic racism are not all that popular.
Exploiting race is an easy sell within the GOP base. In a recent Fox News poll, a majority of Republicans, when asked how things work in America today, said people of color are favored over whites.
At a “family leadership summit” in Iowa last month, three potential presidential candidates who spoke — former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem — all employed variations on the same fiction that most Democrats think America is a fundamentally racist nation. You will be hearing that over and over in months and years to come.
Reassuringly, recent polls also suggest that a majority of all Americans believe racial discrimination does exist in America and that Biden was better equipped than Trump to deal with it.
Still, misogyny and racism apparently resonate with an alarmingly large swath of the American electorate.
It’s clear why Republicans cling to this familiar playbook. The party has nothing positive to sell, so it simply updates and repackages the politics of resentment.
Here is what I would say to an average Republican:
How, exactly, did the Trump presidency make your life better? Granted, if you are wealthy, your taxes were reduced while regular people got little or nothing.
If you are not rich, Trump and other Republicans did nothing to improve your life. But at least they attacked the people you don’t care for — uppity women, people of color and liberals.
If that message continues to sell, the GOP will just be happy to continue to sell it.
