Paul Fanlund: A year after George Floyd’s murder, two ‘tribes’ of white people

The quotation marks were a dead giveaway.
“Claims of ‘systemic racism’ today often overlook the great progress the country has made on matters of race,” writer Mark Yost began his book review on an opinion page in the Wall Street Journal.
The book was titled “Our Team” and focused on baseball — primarily on two African-American players on the Cleveland Indians during the late 1940s after Brooklyn’s Jackie Robinson had broken baseball’s race barrier.
The review epitomized how the conservative Wall Street Journal strives to reassure its presumably right-leaning and mostly white readers about the pace of racial progress.
At the end of the review, the writer celebrated announcer Vin Scully’s 1974 broadcast call of Hank Aaron’s home run that broke Babe Ruth’s longstanding record. “A Black man is getting a standing ovation in the Deep South for breaking a record of an all-time (white) baseball idol,” Scully proclaimed.
Which led the reviewer to conclude: “America has indeed changed. We’d be better served dwelling on these accomplishments instead of false narratives.”
Quite a contrast to what Aaron told author Sandy Tolan in his book “Me and Hank: A Boy and His Hero, Twenty-Five Years later.” Tolan recounted Aaron’s remarks in an Atlantic magazine article last January after Aaron died. He was a hero of the Milwaukee-born author because the Hall of Famer had starred with the Milwaukee Braves before the team moved to Atlanta.
“During his chase of the Babe, Hank received 929,000 letters — at an ounce a piece, 29 tons of mail. Some of it cheered Hank on, but much of it was filled with racist hate and violent threats,” Tolan wrote.
Aaron told Tolan about the home run chase. “My kids had to be sheltered,” Aaron said. The ordeal “carved a part of me out that I will never regain, never restore.”
The death threats, the hate, and the resulting isolation of his family ate away at him, Tolan wrote. What kept him going, Aaron told the author, was the sense he was part of a larger struggle.
As we pass the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder and the flood of reflections and analyses on race, the Aaron story makes one wonder just how prevalent is the fiction that things are so much improved for Americans of color.
There always have been and will be immovable racists, but what about the Wall Street Journal crowd, a largely college-educated cohort that rationalizes the nation’s racial terrain as a necessary cost of keeping Republicans in power and taxes low?
In its “Race in America” edition marking the Floyd anniversary, The Economist magazine suggested, convincingly, that white people in America divide into one of two tribes, one of which leans left.
“As left-leaning whites become more conscious of racism, they also think more about what it means to be white,” the article suggested, citing an Ipsos poll that said 30 percent of such whites had “personally taken actions to understand racial issues in America.”
A new academic field, “critical whiteness studies,” has emerged to examine white guilt and other aspects of racism, the magazine said, adding, “Yet this way of talking has limited traction beyond left-leaning redoubts.” (Despite its shortcomings, Madison is such a redoubt.)
The second tribe, the article suggested, has some avowed racists but many others who seem content to tolerate and benefit from the politics of racial resentment. That resentment has apparently grown with unease over demographic transformation around race.
The Brookings Institution, a think-tank, calculates that the number of Americans who describe themselves as Latino or Hispanic, Asian, African- or Native American (plus those who identify as being from two or more races) has increased by 53 percent over the past decade, while the white population has grown by less than 1 percent.
For all those who celebrated the election of an African-American president in 2008 as a positive racial milestone, it apparently had an opposite effect on some whites.
Barack Obama hastened the exodus of whites from the Democratic Party, said Michael Tesler, a University of California-Irvine researcher: “It took the election of the first black president for some white Americans to work out that the Democratic Party is the party of non-whites.”
By 2020 the Republican Party’s lead among white men without a college degree was huge: they backed Donald Trump by a margin of 40 points.
Meanwhile, the wave of demographic change is undeniable. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, the percentage of white public school students in 1995 was 64.8 percent, but it dropped to 49.5 percent in 2014.
In a 2018 paper titled “Majority No More?” authors Maureen Craig of New York University and Jennifer Richeson of Yale summarized the resulting white anxiety. They were quoted in the New York Times.
“White Americans considering a future in which the white population has declined to less than 50 percent of the national population are more likely to perceive that the societal status of their racial group — in terms of resources or as the ‘prototypical’ American — is under threat, which in turn leads to stronger identification as white, the expression of more negative racial attitudes and emotions, greater opposition to diversity, and greater endorsement of conservative political ideology, political parties, and candidates.”
In summary, this second “tribe” of white people increasingly sees itself as a minority. Obama’s presidency followed by Donald Trump’s exploitation of latent racial animus has brought us to where we are in mid-2021.
One hopes that mainstream white Republicans, especially the capitalists reinforced by opinions in the Wall Street Journal, stop to consider how toxically threatening racial division is to our country. A good start to reversing it would be rejecting anti-democratic voter suppression bills that target people of color and the race-baiting politicians who push them.
But back to Hank Aaron. As he chased that home run record, he told his Black teammates to keep their distance from him in the dugout in case a sniper targeted him.
Are things really so different now?
