Paul Fanlund: A year after George Floyd’s murder, two ‘tribes’ of white people

Quite a contrast to what Aaron told author Sandy Tolan in his book “Me and Hank: A Boy and His Hero, Twenty-Five Years later.” Tolan recounted Aaron’s remarks in an Atlantic magazine article last January after Aaron died. He was a hero of the Milwaukee-born author because the Hall of Famer had starred with the Milwaukee Braves before the team moved to Atlanta.

“During his chase of the Babe, Hank received 929,000 letters — at an ounce a piece, 29 tons of mail. Some of it cheered Hank on, but much of it was filled with racist hate and violent threats,” Tolan wrote.

Aaron told Tolan about the home run chase. “My kids had to be sheltered,” Aaron said. The ordeal “carved a part of me out that I will never regain, never restore.”

The death threats, the hate, and the resulting isolation of his family ate away at him, Tolan wrote. What kept him going, Aaron told the author, was the sense he was part of a larger struggle.