Paul Fanlund: A search for proportion, civility in today’s culture

Compare the aftermath of Bryant’s death with that of Roberto Clemente, who died on New Year’s Eve in 1972. Clemente was a Puerto Rican baseball superstar who was killed in a plane crash while on a mercy mission.

After a severe earthquake had devastated Nicaragua, Clemente organized Puerto Rico’s response. He was angered that Nicaragua’s dictatorship was diverting aid shipments, so he chartered an airplane to bring badly needed supplies. Shortly after takeoff, it crashed into the sea. His body was never recovered.

Clemente was a Bryant-sized superstar of his day who played his entire career for the Pittsburgh Pirates. I saw him in person at Chicago’s Wrigley Field and once witnessed him throw out a runner at third base from deep right field. To my eyes, it appeared that his long-distance and laser-accurate throw was never more than 12 feet from the ground, a jaw-dropping display.

Clemente was an all-time great player — inducted into baseball’s Hall of Fame less than a year after his death and arguably the first Latino so honored — but he had a much broader cultural significance. He was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the country’s highest honor given to civilians.