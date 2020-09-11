Paul Fanlund: A more charitable take on Donald Trump voters

Trump’s hold on a subset of Americans — many of them white with no college education — has long horrified and fascinated me, in part because of my own background. I grew up in a manufacturing town in which almost every dad, including mine, fought in World War II. Almost no parent had gone to college.

And throughout my quintessentially middle-class childhood, folks saw themselves foremost as Americans, not as Democrats or Republicans, liberals or conservatives. Race, gender and religion were certainly facts of life, but at least from a young and white perspective, they seldom surfaced in contentious ways in polite company.

I’ve been eager to understand how things went so far off the tracks. I began writing about the topic in earnest when Kathy Cramer, a University of Wisconsin-Madison political scientist, did her eye-opening field research a decade ago on what she famously called the “politics of resentment” in Wisconsin. Her work was about how many regular Wisconsin folks deeply resented the knowledge workers and people of color in Madison and Milwaukee.

In my columns during the pandemic, I noticed my tone toward Trump backers has been rather harshly judgmental.