Paul Fanlund: A historic shift is inevitable; does it start next week?

Consider what happened just this week. A U.S. Supreme Court justice was jammed through to confirmation, a woman who had refused in Senate testimony to say whether she believed climate change is real or whether she had read any books on racial justice. She and two prior justices confirmed during Trump’s presidency are certain to kowtow to Republicans. The election may provide a vital counterweight.

So, if next week feels like a precipice, it is.

Will it mark the beginning of the end to this era?

Will the backward-looking white male power structure that — by evil brilliance and lots of money — has withstood change for so long finally begin to crumble?

This election will provide answers.

Sooner or later, I believe it will happen, because the number of white men they can persuade will decrease, and younger white men and women are less likely to accept malicious stereotypes. Actuarial tables, it turns out, are no more susceptible to Republican lies and distortions than is COVID-19.