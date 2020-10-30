Paul Fanlund: A historic shift is inevitable; does it start next week?

“How are you doing?” is asked regularly these days. “OK” or “pretty well” or even “good” are the frequent answers, followed by the qualification: “considering.”
Of course everyone is referring to eight months inside a pandemic, but many Madison progressives are also referring to politics.
As we look to next week, many regard the election as existential, not merely consequential, for good reason. Its outcome, on the heels of a pretty miserable decade in Wisconsin politics, will tell us whether we might joyfully turn some historic corner or plunge more deeply into the abyss.
I believe future historians will eventually look back on these years as nothing less than the protracted death throes of a conservative white male dominance in American life represented by Donald Trump.
Today’s embittered white men recall — or have been told — of an America that was once “great.” They broadly define that, I think, as a nation in which women and people of color knew their place. We are told we should understand and empathize with these men even as they regularly seem to resent the heck out of the rest of us.
The truth is that progressives are not to blame for today’s global and technical economy, one that has left many Americans feeling diminished and economically vulnerable.
But the rich guys like Trump stay rich by pedaling a populist narrative that gets many people, middle-class white men especially, to vote against their own financial interests. The Republican Party has been employing that playbook for years, ridiculing feminists and blowing dog whistles at racial targets along the way.
GOP operatives realized years ago that demographic trends were against them, that younger generations of men and women would be less susceptible to their mantra, so they started to take shortcuts.
Scott Walker exemplified that trend in Wisconsin. Fellow Republican Tommy Thompson had been elected governor four times on his ideas and his authenticity. He endeavored to represent even those who voted against him, much like Democratic candidate Joe Biden is promising now.
Walker lacked Thompson’s ideas and authenticity. Most of this past decade in Wisconsin has been marked by Walker and legislative allies trying to stem the changing demographic tide of eligible voters by rigging the game.
They essentially eliminated public-sector unions as a political counterweight to the deep pockets of right-wing business interests, worked to suppress likely Democratic voters and enacted the nation’s most distorted gerrymandering of legislative boundaries. Then, when a Democratic governor was finally elected in 2018, GOP legislators changed the rules to diminish his authority even before he took office.
Now in 2020, the GOP-controlled Legislature has played a cynical game by opposing Gov. Tony Evers on wearing masks and on COVID-19 restrictions, relying on the courts to do their bidding. After all, not wearing a mask is apparently the manly thing to do and fits their populist branding.
Meanwhile, national Republicans have rushed to appoint extremist judges to lifetime appointments so they can render harshly conservative rulings long after the rest of the nation has moved on to new and more open-minded attitudes and diverse elected leaders.
In that way, even from beyond the grave at some point, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, that cynical Republican mastermind, may continue to restrict access to health care for poor people, deny women reproductive rights, make it harder for people of color to vote, limit LGBTQ rights, prevent sensible gun restrictions and generally block publicly supported progress on any front that a judicial ruling might impede.
Yet there is hope. A victory by Biden and Kamala Harris, especially if accompanied by a Democratic takeover of the U.S. Senate, would fundamentally redirect the nation. Polls say there is a strong chance it will happen, but after the past decade, Madison progressives are understandably gun shy.
Say what you will about heartening polls and early voting trends, they have discovered through the years, and especially in 2020, that anything is possible in politics as in life.
Consider what happened just this week. A U.S. Supreme Court justice was jammed through to confirmation, a woman who had refused in Senate testimony to say whether she believed climate change is real or whether she had read any books on racial justice. She and two prior justices confirmed during Trump’s presidency are certain to kowtow to Republicans. The election may provide a vital counterweight.
So, if next week feels like a precipice, it is.
Will it mark the beginning of the end to this era?
Will the backward-looking white male power structure that — by evil brilliance and lots of money — has withstood change for so long finally begin to crumble?
This election will provide answers.
Sooner or later, I believe it will happen, because the number of white men they can persuade will decrease, and younger white men and women are less likely to accept malicious stereotypes. Actuarial tables, it turns out, are no more susceptible to Republican lies and distortions than is COVID-19.
This has been a surreal year of social separation and suffering, and we’ve all been enduring this truly ludicrous presidential election campaign. You simply cannot believe Trump can get away with it, all of it, any of it, but he has, at least he has until now.
So if you are feeling a mixture of foreboding and hope, you have plenty of company.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!