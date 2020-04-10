Paul Fanlund: A century ago, a pandemic devastated my ancestors

His surviving sisters were the youngest family members. Olga Amalia Olsson was 13 when Julius left; Agnes Regina Olsson was only four but said she could recall my grandfather. Both survived into their late 90s.

The two sisters joked that even though their brother did not speak Swedish very well after nearly six decades away, his letters through the years were written in “perfect” Swedish.

“Words cannot describe how good it feels to see their brother again,” one reporter quoted the sisters as saying. “We recognized him right away when we met him even though we haven’t seen him in 59 years. The reason for that is that he looks exactly like our father.”

This entire tale is obviously poignant for me, but I suspect many of you are thinking of similar things these days. Where we came from — and where we are going — is probably on all our minds.

