Paul Fanlund: A century ago, a pandemic devastated my ancestors

In 1973, on a visit to his native Sweden, my fraternal grandfather told newspaper reporters there he could still clearly recall his younger brother bidding him a final farewell 59 years earlier.
Julius Fanlund departed for America in 1914 at age 21 from a train station in Vishult, a tiny hamlet in southern Sweden. “My brother drove me here with his horse and there were tears in his eyes when we knew we were never going to be meeting again,” he told reporters.
My grandfather was off to a new life in America, to the farmlands of northern Illinois, with soil and climate conditions like those in Sweden. He went into farming, married and raised three children. My father was the oldest.
Julius died in 1985 at age 92.
His brother, Ernst, six years younger, lived only four years after their parting. He died on Nov. 7, 1918, a victim of the Spanish flu pandemic that rocked the planet a century ago.
Ernst was 19.
But Ernst Vilhelm Olsson was not the only of my grandfather’s siblings to perish in 1918. Three days before his death, his sister, Frida Matilda Olsdotter, 21, had died. Two days later, another sister, Selma Natalia Olsdotter, also died. She was 24.
Yes, my great-grandparents, Ola Olof Perrson and Anna Maria Jönsdotter, lost three of their six young adult children within five days.
Can you imagine?
I knew little of this family history growing up because my grandfather never talked about his loss.
With the current COVID-19 pandemic and extra time on my hands, I drilled more deeply into an ancestry website, where I have been intermittently building out my family tree. I recently found connecting family trees in Sweden that provided the grim and granular details of the Spanish flu’s impact.
The one branch of my family tree I have completed takes me back 12 generations to a man named Håkan Trolle. I haven’t been able to locate his birth year, but he had a son in 1580 and lived his entire life in the same general area of southern Sweden that my grandfather left some 335 years later.
By the way, if you are wondering about the names, Swedish surnames from before 1901 used the father’s first name and appended the gender. Hence the children of Ola were either named Olsson (son of Ola) or Olsdotter (“dotter” means “daughter” in Swedish).
To avoid the confusion of having a common last name, my grandfather chose “Fanlund” as his American surname. (A framed copy of his 1921 naturalization document — Julius Anton Fanlund of Genoa, Illinois — hangs in my home office, a gift from my daughter, Kathryn.)
But back to the horrific pandemic of a century ago, a time long before the advent of modern medicine. Also known as the “1918 flu epidemic,” it started in January 1918 and lasted for nearly three years, infecting about 500 million people, one-fourth of the earth’s population.
Estimates of deaths vary widely, perhaps 50 million or more, making it among the deadliest in world history. While most influenza outbreaks disproportionately kill the very young and very old, this one was different, with a high mortality rate among young adults, as evidenced by the ages of my great aunts and great uncle.
In 2018, on the pandemic’s 100th anniversary, The Guardian published an article headlined: “How Spanish flu helped create Sweden’s modern welfare state.” The flu highlighted vast socioeconomic differences in Sweden and the article concluded that a “society once unable to educate or even feed its youth is now one of the world’s wealthiest and fairest.”
The pandemic struck Sweden harder than most countries. It arrived there in June 1918 and afflicted at least one-third of the country’s 5.8 million people, killing an estimated 34,500 in its first year.
The toll of that pandemic certainly makes me reflect.
Why, you may have wondered, was my grandfather interviewed by Swedish newspaper reporters? It’s because after my grandmother’s death he returned to his homeland for a family reunion after an absence of 59 years, reuniting with his two surviving siblings, whom he last saw as young girls.
That event was deemed newsworthy by three Swedish newspapers, each of which sent a reporter and photographer.
“The Slagesnaspotik had lovely reunion with his sisters,” proclaimed one headline. The reference was to Slagesnas, where my great-grandparents had bought a farm in 1908. “Potik” is Swedish for “boy.”
Julius told the reporters that he recalled traveling roads near his hometown of Krykhult by horse and wagon with loads of firewood. He told them how those roads were terrible, the deep wheel ruts preventing him from delivering more than small loads to customers. He visited his boyhood church, which he said was unchanged, and the graves of his parents and three siblings.
His surviving sisters were the youngest family members. Olga Amalia Olsson was 13 when Julius left; Agnes Regina Olsson was only four but said she could recall my grandfather. Both survived into their late 90s.
The two sisters joked that even though their brother did not speak Swedish very well after nearly six decades away, his letters through the years were written in “perfect” Swedish.
“Words cannot describe how good it feels to see their brother again,” one reporter quoted the sisters as saying. “We recognized him right away when we met him even though we haven’t seen him in 59 years. The reason for that is that he looks exactly like our father.”
This entire tale is obviously poignant for me, but I suspect many of you are thinking of similar things these days. Where we came from — and where we are going — is probably on all our minds.
