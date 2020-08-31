Paul Fanlund: ‘2020 Changes Everything’ is the apt title for Cap Times Idea Fest this year

For the obvious reason, the upcoming Cap Times Idea Fest won’t be the in-person, weekend extravaganza it was in its first three years.
That doesn’t mean it won’t be excellent.
Starting Sept. 26, we will deliver about two dozen carefully designed virtual sessions over two weeks, many of them about Madison’s and Dane County’s future. You can watch them on demand on any device, from your phone to your big-screen television.
In some ways, that will make Idea Fest even better. Rather than potentially missing an in-person session because it was scheduled against an even more compelling one, you can watch any of them you’d like on your own schedule.
And, for toppers, almost all of them are free. Some sessions will be exclusive to paid Cap Times members, but there will be no charge to see any of the others.
In its first years, Idea Fest developed a reputation for attracting major national speakers, and this year is no exception.
Eric Holder is our opening guest, and we could hardly find someone better suited to speak to the state of things in Wisconsin. Holder, who will be interviewed by Cap Times opinion editor Jessie Opoien, was the third longest serving attorney general in U.S. history — six years under President Obama — and the first African American to occupy that position.
A staunch civil rights advocate, Holder currently serves as chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, and if you follow Wisconsin politics at all, you know how gerrymandering has so deeply affected state politics over the past decade.
Politics, protests and the pandemic will be central themes at this year’s festival and U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minneapolis will speak to them in a major session with Cap Times associate editor John Nichols.
Elected just two years ago, Omar is one of the four members of the “Squad” (along with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib), representing a younger, ethnically diverse, progressive wing of the House Democrats, who have been frequent targets of scorn from President Trump and his allies.
Speaking of Trump, he is the subject of a soon-to-released book by Bob Woodward, the legendary investigative reporter and author credited, along with colleague Carl Bernstein, with toppling the Nixon administration over Watergate in the 1970s.
Woodward will anchor the final session of Idea Fest talking about “Rage,” which sources say has stunning details about Trump’s behavior and decision-making. Multiple sources told CNN that the new book has “explosive accounts of Trump’s thoughts and actions on national security, the coronavirus pandemic, the economic collapse and the Black Lives Matter protests.”
Woodward’s appearance at Idea Fest will be made even better because the moderator is David Maraniss. He is famous in Madison as the local boy made good, actually much better than good. Like Woodward, he is a Pulitzer Prize winner, author and, for decades, a Washington Post friend and colleague of Woodward’s.
Maraniss, whose late father, Elliott, was editor of the Cap Times, is moderating two other sessions with Post colleagues. One is with Ruth Marcus, a nationally noted columnist, and the other is with Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, co-authors of the Trump book “A Very Stable Genius,” a title that plays off a self-description employed by Trump. Idea Fest regulars will recognize Leonnig, as she was part of a panel with Maraniss at Memorial Union on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus last autumn.
Wisconsin-based notables will anchor other one-on-one sessions at our virtual Idea Fest, including Gov. Tony Evers speaking with Cap Times political reporter Briana Reilly, UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank in a conversation with me and Bradley Foundation President Rick Graber speaking with Cap Times investigative reporter Katelyn Ferral.
Still, most of Idea Fest 2020 is built around what we believe will be excellent, forward-looking conversations about how the pandemic, the severe economic downturn, this period of racial reckoning and climate change will all affect Madison and Wisconsin in times ahead.
We are still working to confirm a few panels and plan to announce the full program in the next two weeks on captimesideafest.com. Please sign up for our Idea Fest newsletter if you would like to receive updates about the progress.
Until then, here are capsules of some of the many sessions we have planned.
Kathleen Falk, a leader in environmental politics in Wisconsin, as well as a former Dane County executive and candidate for governor, will moderate a panel examining the best approach to fighting climate change.
Former Madison Police Chief Noble Wray will moderate a session on the future of policing in Madison with a panel that includes Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. Other sessions tied to racial reckoning will explore the racial achievement gap and Madison’s struggles to attract and retain professionals of color, a session that will be moderated by Dawn Crim, secretary of the state’s Department of Safety and Professional Services.
Latinos in Madison face special challenges in 2020, and Jessica Cavazos, CEO of the Latino Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin, will moderate a panel on that subject.
The post-pandemic economy is a major focus of the festival. Downtown Madison Inc. President Jason Ilstrup will moderate a session on the future of retailing while Cap Times food editor Lindsay Christians will moderate a panel on the future of Madison’s restaurant scene given massive pandemic disruptions. Among her guests will be restaurateur Francesca Hong, the overwhelming favorite to become the next representative for the state’s 76th Assembly District.
Wisconsin State Journal health reporter David Wahlberg will moderate a session on how Madison’s three big hospitals have adapted and how they will be changed. For that one, we have UW Health CEO Alan Kaplan, Damond Boatwright, regional president of SSM Health, and Sue Erickson, president and CEO of UnityPoint-Meriter.
We will also have a session on COVID-19 testing featuring Exact Sciences CEO Kevin Conroy and Andrea Palm, secretary of the state’s Department of Health Services. Amber Noggle of WKOW Channel 27 is moderating.
We will also have UW-Madison experts (of which there are many) talking about the development of COVID-19 vaccines and how we might prepare for the next pandemic. Researchers in those sessions include Kristen Bernard, James Conway, Malia Jones and Nasia Safdar.
The pandemic has forced many school districts to teach virtually, and we will explore what that means for the future with a panel including star UW-Madison researcher Gloria Ladson-Billings and newly installed Madison School District Superintendent Carlton Jenkins.
On Wisconsin politics, we will explore the future of conservatism in the Trump era with nationally famous pundit Charlie Sykes and Platform Communications President Brian Reisinger.
In another political session, political reporter Reilly will visit with noted pollster Charles Franklin and analysts from both sides of the political aisle — Tanya Bjork from the left and Keith Gilkes from the right — about what is likely to happen in Wisconsin on Election Day.
Cap Times members will have a number of special sessions just for them we are planning including not only the chance to see Forward Theater’s forthcoming production of “Lifespan of a Fact,” but also the chance to participate in a Q&A with John D’Agata and Jim Fingal, the authors of the book about writing and fact-checking that is the basis for the play.
Other than the members-only sessions, all of them will be recorded and available via YouTube on demand once we have posted them. Our goal is to make news and break ground. And with many sessions, we hope to highlight the next steps that might be taken to tackle our collective challenges.
Our promise is this — you will emerge with new thoughts about public affairs topics that matter most to Madison and Wisconsin.
And be entertained along the way.
