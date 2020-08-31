Paul Fanlund: ‘2020 Changes Everything’ is the apt title for Cap Times Idea Fest this year

Cap Times members will have a number of special sessions just for them we are planning including not only the chance to see Forward Theater’s forthcoming production of “Lifespan of a Fact,” but also the chance to participate in a Q&A with John D’Agata and Jim Fingal, the authors of the book about writing and fact-checking that is the basis for the play.

Other than the members-only sessions, all of them will be recorded and available via YouTube on demand once we have posted them. Our goal is to make news and break ground. And with many sessions, we hope to highlight the next steps that might be taken to tackle our collective challenges.

Our promise is this — you will emerge with new thoughts about public affairs topics that matter most to Madison and Wisconsin.

And be entertained along the way.

