Paul Fanlund: 2020 brought three themes about Madison into focus

Collins exemplifies the countless thousands of people who are out there in masks and shields all day, every day. We are lucky that they keep this city running in retailing, in offices, in dining, in all sorts of service work and myriad other settings.

My Cap Times and philanthropic Evjue Foundation roles bring me into contact with scores of people, many in nonprofit settings, who bring energy and passion to crucial causes from food insecurity to homelessness. This worst of years has brought out their best.

Many could be making more money with less emotional stress elsewhere. Instead, they work to help those who are suffering the most. Our difficult year has reminded me how many heroic people we are blessed to have in Madison.

Madison remains a Shangri-La for affluent white people, but many, especially in communities of color, still struggle.