Opinion | Two ideas to combat Donald Trump’s existential threat to democracy

In “Peril,” Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader and accomplished Trump boot-licker, aspires to become speaker of the house, the authors wrote, by reviving “the now defunct Tea Party’s slash-government-spending ethos, alarm over the debt, culture warfare, and pitches to voters fed up with politically correct policies.”

If Democrats are going to be demonized around critical race theory, Democrats should brand Republicans as simply too batshit crazy to trust. Point to the abhorrent abortion prohibition law in Texas that incentivizes people to turn in neighbors for rewards.

“Republicans don’t care about you; they only care about power,” might be the core message. Go all “Lincoln Project” on them.

Just this week, Wisconsin Republicans advanced resolutions to preserve their obscene gerrymandering of political borders and then tried to prohibit any teaching of the country’s racial history in schools.

How exactly do such GOP priorities help the average Wisconsin family?

The GOP’s anti-science response to the pandemic should be a political goldmine. The Trump books are filled with anecdotes revealing how he placed politics over public safety.

Same thing in Wisconsin’s GOP. And it is still happening.