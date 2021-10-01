Opinion | Two ideas to combat Donald Trump’s existential threat to democracy

My recent choice of books has been unsettling.
I had finished “I Alone Can Fix It,” a masterful insider recounting of Donald Trump’s last year in the White House. Then I welcomed its authors, Washington Post reporters Phil Rucker and Carol Leonnig, to the stage of last month’s Cap Times Idea Fest. Their riveting conversation with Post colleague David Maraniss remains available online.
Three days after the festival, I dove into the just-released “Peril,” another book by another pair of Washington Post reporters about the final months of the Trump presidency, as well as the ascendance of Joe Biden as long-shot candidate, president-elect and president. The co-authors of “Peril” are Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.
The biggest headline from “Peril” was how Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, became so shaken by Trump’s unhinged post-election behavior that he decided to reassure his counterpart in China there would be no sneak attack. Milley feared Trump might do anything, including starting a war, to somehow try to stay in office.
The other big reveal from “Peril,” beyond vivid descriptions of Trump’s daily expletive-filled rants, was that a Trump lawyer, with help from the then-president, tried to convince Mike Pence that the former vice president could subvert the Constitution and throw out election results in seven states, keeping Trump in office.
Yes, that was a real plan — the authors acquired the memo.
In the months since Biden took office, it’s evident that the cult of Trumpism rages unabated. The undermining of election integrity and efforts at voter suppression are part of a master plan to retake Congress next year and the presidency in three years. Republican officials across the country who stood up against Trump’s intimidation are being hounded from office, many the targets of physical threats.
Podcasts I listen to have been abuzz about a recent Washington Post column by Robert Kagan, a respected neoconservative scholar.
His first paragraph sums it: “The United States is heading into its greatest political and constitutional crisis since the Civil War, with a reasonable chance over the next three to four years of incidents of mass violence, a breakdown of federal authority, and the division of the country into warring red and blue enclaves. The warning signs may be obscured by the distractions of politics, the pandemic, the economy and global crises, and by wishful thinking and denial.”
This plausible threat to American democracy renders every other topic secondary. It is against that backdrop that two suggestions come to mind right now.
The first is for liberal columnists to stop castigating those rare Republicans critical of Trumpism based on their conservative records.
Last spring, New York Times columnist Charles Blow denounced those praising U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, a conservative Republican, after courageously breaking with her party over Trump. Blow took both Cheney and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, to task for past behaviors and objectionable positions, ones he claims others forget.
“Nah. No amnesia for me, thank you,” he self-righteously proclaimed.
More recently, it was Jamelle Bouie, another Times columnist, criticizing others for praising former President George W. Bush’s 9/11 anniversary remarks in which Bush bravely warned of domestic terrorism, comments clearly aimed at the Jan. 6 insurrection and Trump.
“It is frankly maddening to see anyone treat the former president as if he has the moral authority to speak on extremism, division and the crises facing our democracy,” Bouie lectured.
Funny, I find it “frankly maddening” to push back against any high-profile Republican willing to reject Trumpism.
There were other examples. Nicholas Lemann’s essay in The New Yorker after Bush’s speech was headlined: “George W. Bush is Right about Trump, but Still Wrong About the World.”
Two thoughts. One, don’t you think this crisis compels us to embrace anyone, even longtime philosophical foes, given the stakes?
Two, who do you think can change more minds in red state America? Liberal columnists or people like Cheney and Bush?
My other theme is how Democrats should obsessively brand the GOP.
In “Peril,” Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader and accomplished Trump boot-licker, aspires to become speaker of the house, the authors wrote, by reviving “the now defunct Tea Party’s slash-government-spending ethos, alarm over the debt, culture warfare, and pitches to voters fed up with politically correct policies.”
If Democrats are going to be demonized around critical race theory, Democrats should brand Republicans as simply too batshit crazy to trust. Point to the abhorrent abortion prohibition law in Texas that incentivizes people to turn in neighbors for rewards.
“Republicans don’t care about you; they only care about power,” might be the core message. Go all “Lincoln Project” on them.
Just this week, Wisconsin Republicans advanced resolutions to preserve their obscene gerrymandering of political borders and then tried to prohibit any teaching of the country’s racial history in schools.
How exactly do such GOP priorities help the average Wisconsin family?
The GOP’s anti-science response to the pandemic should be a political goldmine. The Trump books are filled with anecdotes revealing how he placed politics over public safety.
Same thing in Wisconsin’s GOP. And it is still happening.
And just as the GOP tries to frame the “squad” of far-left members of Congress as the face of the Democratic Party, Democrats should relentlessly assert that the GOP is typified by Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz and Louie Gohmert. The last on that list is a Texas congressman who recently said solar panels cause birds to “explode in flames.” Honest, look it up.
Yes, it is crucial for the Biden administration to provide economic help for average people, as it did shortly after inauguration and is doing again with infrastructure spending. But political messaging needs to focus more on how the GOP cannot be trusted.
Keep reminding people that the GOP, from Madison to Washington, has earned this brand promise: “Whatever your problem, we have no interest in solving it.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.