Opinion | To see how government should work, look to Dane County

“The relationship … has improved immensely,” he said. “The university is now a leader in the work that they are doing to combat the spread of COVID. Their vaccination rate is outstanding. If the rest of the nation had the vaccination rate that UW-Madison faculty and staff have, we’d probably be on the other side of this pandemic, so I’ve been really impressed with their efforts.”

The latest UW-Madison figures show that 94.4 percent of its employees and 93.2 percent of its students are fully vaccinated.

Parisi’s second “bucket” is resources to treat mental health. “It’s really important that we provide more access to mental health and addiction services, diverting people from the criminal justice system,” Parisi said.

Debate has simmered for years over how to remodel the Dane County Jail, and adequate mental health treatment is a key, Parisi said.