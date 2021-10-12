Opinion: Rebecca Blank’s exit a huge loss — and poses an even bigger challenge

And yet she has pulled it off with political savvy and the academic credibility that comes with her Ph.D. in economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

One topic that has been sensitive for Blank, and will be for whomever succeeds her, is race. She is credited with narrowing the gap in graduation rates between white students and students of color, with requiring every freshman to get diversity training, and for a tuition program to support prospective students from lower-income backgrounds, among other efforts. Still, one professor who acknowledges that progress maintains Blank struggled at times with messaging on a campus where Black and brown students can feel isolated.

Now to Part B – replacing Blank.

This is where the blood sports politics of Wisconsin comes into play. One longtime campus leader noted that statehouse Republicans have over many years tried to cut funding for the university, but it has only been in recent years that the GOP has also made UW a target of its populist, anti-intellectual messaging.