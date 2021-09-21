Opinion | Now five festivals in, how can we improve Cap Times Idea Fest?

Yes, we do listen. And we will address critiques.

Beyond programming, the format is something that continues to evolve.

In our first years, we’d present four or even five simultaneous sessions to give attendees a bunch of options, but this year we provided a simpler either-or choice between two sessions and thought that worked much better.

This year we had two sessions on Friday night and seven on Saturday in Shannon Hall, our biggest venue. It was a lot to attend consecutively.

Look, we know there are countless options for things to do in Madison; that’s part of why we love it here. But knowing that there is stiff competition for your time and attention, we want to fine-tune Cap Times events.

When I started in this business decades ago, the closest we came to hosting events were newspaper building tours of our printing presses and warehoused rolls of newsprint.

Today I think crafting events is in our wheelhouse. We know how to frame issues and interview people and present “content” in ways people find accessible.