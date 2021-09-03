Opinion | David Brooks on Wisconsin and his move leftward

From afar, the views of David Brooks have struck me as occasionally quixotic and often unpredictable, even if many Madison liberals probably regard him as a standard-issue conservative.
So I welcomed the opportunity to talk with Brooks about America in these early post-Trump days, his roll-up-the-sleeves quest for cultural reconciliation, his impressions of Wisconsin and even his decade-old New York Times columns in support of former Republican Gov. Scott Walker.
Today, Brooks is a prominent national voice of moderate conservatism, or so says his online Britannica biography. The Canadian-born Brooks has been an op-ed Times columnist since 2003 and a PBS NewsHour commentator since 2004.
He’s scheduled to speak on Oct. 27 at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, sponsored by the La Follette School of Public Affairs as part of a public outreach initiative financed by a $10-million gift from former U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl.
I began our half-hour telephone conversation by asking Brooks his perception of Wisconsin, noting that in recent years it has elected and re-elected U.S. senators as different as Democrat Tammy Baldwin and Republican Ron Johnson.
“The obvious thing to be said is that it’s a state with a lot of higher-educated people entering the new economy and a lot of white, working-class folks, and so, I guess, I would put it up there with Minnesota and Pennsylvania as states that can elect, as you say, wildly divergent senators depending on the year,” he said.
I told Brooks I reread his 20 Times columns since 2010 that mentioned Wisconsin. Most contained passing references to Wisconsin as among pivotal Midwestern swing states, but two columns stood out. Both flattered Walker for cutting costs by targeting public employees and their collective bargaining rights, first in 2011 and then again in 2012, shortly before a recall vote that failed to unseat the governor.
“Walker’s method was obnoxious,” Brooks wrote in the run-up to the recall vote, describing how he went after political foes and asked no sacrifice of his base, “but if he is recalled that will send a broader message, with effects far beyond Wisconsin. It will be a signal that voters are, indeed, unwilling to tolerate tough decisions to reduce debt.”
Does he see it differently now?
“Yeah, I think so,” he said. “I think one of the ways I’ve moved left is on fiscal issues, whereas before I was pretty much a moderate worried about runaway spending.
“Now my main concern is social fragmentation and the way various people have been left behind,” he said. “And so I found myself supporting even the Democrats’ $3.5-trillion spending package that they’re now considering, because, even though I’m a little worried about inflation, I just think we have to have emergency measures to reduce inequality and build social cohesion.
“Measures that bring more money and child-care support to folks without a college degree, I think they’re extremely necessary.” (That infrastructure package is a cornerstone of President Biden’s agenda on climate change, universal preschool and affordable housing.)
“So, I’ve certainly moved left on those fiscal issues as the American society has been unveiled as much more dysfunctional than I thought,” Brooks added.
That dysfunction seems to animate much of what he says and writes these days.
Brooks has been a sharp and consistent Trump critic. In 2018, he founded Weave, a social fabric project at the nonprofit Aspen Institute that promotes cross-cultural relationships and community success over individual success. He regularly evangelizes about the need for “weavers” who pull people together as a counterweight to the tribalism plaguing America.
“I’m affiliated with the Aspen Institute, I teach at Yale,” Brooks said. “These are pretty elite affiliations, but for the three or four years before COVID I was on the road pretty much constantly in rural Nebraska or in urban New Orleans, and I certainly found that if you sit in people’s living rooms, they’re dying to tell you their story.”
He added, “Even though there might be hostility, a little show of respect really does immediately go a long way.”
Those familiar with Brooks might recognize the term “bobo,” which he elevated in the title of his 2000 book “Bobos in Paradise: The New Upper Class and How They Got There.” The term fuses “bourgeois” and “bohemian.” Brooks has described bobos as “highly educated folk who have one foot in the bohemian world of creativity and another foot in the bourgeois realm of ambition and worldly success.”
Brooks, who regards himself as a bobo, criticizes them anew in an article headlined “Blame the Bobos” in a recent edition of The Atlantic magazine.
“The modern meritocracy is a resentment-generating machine, but even leaving that aside, as a sorting device, it is batshit crazy,” he wrote. The academically oriented skills prized by bobos are not as important as an ability to work in teams, to sacrifice for the common good, to be honest, kind, trustworthy and self-motivated, he added.
“A sensible society would not celebrate the skills of a corporate consultant while slighting the skills of a home nurse,” he wrote.
In the article, Brooks sounded not at all Republican in crediting Biden for advocating a working-class version of progressivism that most helps those who did not graduate from college and who have been left behind by the knowledge economy.
One thing from our talk is clear — he doesn’t miss incessantly writing and talking about Trump as president.
“All we would do is reflect shock and outrage at something dishonest or dishonorable that Donald Trump had done, and I felt it’s necessary to keep the umbrage alive, but it didn’t feel like great journalism,” Brooks recalled.
“It was just repetitive, and I frankly got tired of the ‘Trump is awful’ columns. At a certain point, we stopped saying something new, but there was a certain part of the readership that continued to want endless amounts of that, and I find that now that at least Trump is temporarily out of power, I find it a little more interesting.”
Brooks said he is heartened by what he sees as honest debates in Washington on issues like infrastructure spending. “I’m hopeful there’s some healing going on and we can have politics at its best, when we’re discussing a competition (in which) each side has a valid point to make, and we haven’t had that for five years.”
One only hopes he’s right.
