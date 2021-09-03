Opinion | David Brooks on Wisconsin and his move leftward

“All we would do is reflect shock and outrage at something dishonest or dishonorable that Donald Trump had done, and I felt it’s necessary to keep the umbrage alive, but it didn’t feel like great journalism,” Brooks recalled.

“It was just repetitive, and I frankly got tired of the ‘Trump is awful’ columns. At a certain point, we stopped saying something new, but there was a certain part of the readership that continued to want endless amounts of that, and I find that now that at least Trump is temporarily out of power, I find it a little more interesting.”

Brooks said he is heartened by what he sees as honest debates in Washington on issues like infrastructure spending. “I’m hopeful there’s some healing going on and we can have politics at its best, when we’re discussing a competition (in which) each side has a valid point to make, and we haven’t had that for five years.”

One only hopes he’s right.

