Opinion | A new and user-friendly captimes.com is coming your way

Paul Fanlund | The Capital Times Paul Fanlund is editor and publisher of The Capital Times.

Since 1996, Madison’s historic daily newspaper titles, The Capital Times and Wisconsin State Journal, have been digital partners at madison.com.

I recall being in meetings in 1995 to acquire the distinctive madison.com domain name. Some of you might even remember the website was first called “Most on Madison,” with nifty promotional coffee mugs and all.

Today I want to tell you about a really big change.

On Monday, the Cap Times will step away from madison.com and appear on a standalone website as captimes.com. We in the Cap Times initiated this change, believing it will both eliminate confusion over the two intermingled newspaper titles on madison.com and also better reflect the Cap Times’ mission.

Most importantly, it will provide Cap Times readers with an excellent and uncluttered digital experience.