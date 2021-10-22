Opinion | A new and user-friendly captimes.com is coming your way

Since 1996, Madison’s historic daily newspaper titles, The Capital Times and Wisconsin State Journal, have been digital partners at madison.com.
I recall being in meetings in 1995 to acquire the distinctive madison.com domain name. Some of you might even remember the website was first called “Most on Madison,” with nifty promotional coffee mugs and all.
Today I want to tell you about a really big change.
On Monday, the Cap Times will step away from madison.com and appear on a standalone website as captimes.com. We in the Cap Times initiated this change, believing it will both eliminate confusion over the two intermingled newspaper titles on madison.com and also better reflect the Cap Times’ mission.
Most importantly, it will provide Cap Times readers with an excellent and uncluttered digital experience.
So why were the two newspapers digitally connected in the first place? It seemed logical at the time because the State Journal, owned by Lee Enterprises of Davenport, Iowa, and the Cap Times, locally owned and operated, were and still are business partners at Madison Newspapers Inc. (more recently known as Capital Newspapers). For more than 70 years, the two companies have shared operational costs, but have always had separate news staff.
In the 1990s, posting stories on the internet seemed like just another operation to be shared jointly, but now our digital presence is central to our mission, and in the years since madison.com was launched, the Cap Times and State Journal have evolved to having different aspirations.
The Cap Times is built on a premise of being a Madison-centric niche — as we like to say, “As Madison as it gets.”
We are built on delivering distinctive and trustworthy public affairs journalism and what we think is Madison’s best arts, entertainment and food coverage.
Another pillar of our mission is bold and extensive opinion writing in the spirit of the late William T. Evjue, who founded the Cap Times 104 years ago to advocate in the progressive-era spirit of Robert M. “Fighting Bob” La Follette.
In recent years we have made big strides by hosting events, the most noteworthy being our annual Cap Times Idea Fest on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus each fall, but also accentuated by Cooking with the Cap Times and Cap Times Live, featuring interviews with local chefs and live music with local artists. (The music concept grew out of trying to help local musicians economically hurt by the pandemic.)
We are also known for our philanthropy, under the banners of the Evjue Foundation and The Capital Times Kids Fund. (The Evjue Foundation alone has contributed more than $70 million to the community since its inception more than 50 years ago.)
The new captimes.com will highlight our distinctive approach and will prevent the confusion that can occur about who is producing what.
Over time, madison.com has evolved into a regional website with far more and broader content than in those early days in which Cap Times and Wisconsin State Journal stories dominated. Madison.com, for example, features more sports and crime news coverage than we do.
As some of you might recall, the Cap Times ceased printing an afternoon daily in 2008. In print, we are now a tabloid weekly distributed in most copies of the State Journal on Wednesdays and on racks throughout our market. But our foremost emphasis today is on digital timeliness and excellence.
How will our mission and history be reflected in the new website? Well, captimes.com will offer:
- A cleaner experience across mobile, tablet and desktop platforms, with navigation that is simple and uncluttered.
- An internal structure that will allow readers to see what we are emphasizing as news but also to enjoy what we call “evergreen” content, pieces that have a longer shelf life, such as photographer Ruthie Hauge’s exceedingly popular map and photo gallery of outdoor dining venues.
- Fewer advertising positions, and the ones that remain will feature local advertisers.
- The absence of a pay wall or the requirement to register. We instead will rely on members who voluntarily pay to support our exceptional local journalism. Please consider joining us.
- Active management of the website to highlight the best and most timely of our content mix, whether under the heading of news, features, opinion or events.
- A clean Cap Times URL that will make our stories easier to find via search engines.
- Clean and easily navigated “furniture,” such as our history, our staff directory, and guides to our philanthropic efforts.
- A new and improved app is still in the works for the fastest pathway to our content. We will let you know when it’s ready.
In sum, we see captimes.com as huge step forward for our readers, one we hope will make the Cap Times even more central to your media mix.
