Paul Wilson: Point Beach plant helps cuts carbon, address climate change

The concern expressed by Amy Schulz in her Jan. 16 column, “Nuclear energy conflicts with cure for climate change,” ignores one very important point: Every time a nuclear power plant is closed in the United States (and around the world), it is replaced by burning more fossil fuels. It happened in Wisconsin when the Kewaunee Nuclear Power Plant was closed in 2013. And since then, it has happened in clean energy havens such as Vermont and California. That is bad for the health of the global climate and bad for the health of the citizens of Wisconsin.
Time and again, nuclear energy has been shown to be in the same category as wind, solar, geothermal and hydro for its contributions to carbon emissions, even when considering the entire enterprise from mining to waste management. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, arguably the scientific body most concerned with preventing and mitigating climate change, has assessed nuclear energy as nearly identical to wind energy and slightly lower than solar energy.
Recent studies also show that achieving a deep reduction in greenhouse gas emissions is cheapest for us all if it includes a balanced mix of technologies. Just as you wouldn’t want 11 Aaron Rodgers on the field for a Green Bay Packers football game, a balanced mix of technologies allows each one to contribute in the ways that are best. A massive increase in wind and solar energy will help Wisconsin reduce its emissions footprint, to be sure, and we should support every effort to do that. But if you turn off Point Beach at the same time, it will be one step forward and two steps back.
Nuclear energy is not a panacea.
Managing used nuclear fuel continues to be a challenge, where the wide array of solutions proposed by scientists and engineers has yet to make a compelling case to our policymakers and the citizens they represent. Fortunately, used nuclear fuel is actually quite easy to manage safely in the short term because it is compact and contained, unlike carbon. We can afford to take some time to find a long-term solution to used nuclear fuel if it helps us reduce our carbon footprint today.
And like many industries that extract valuable materials from the earth, the nuclear community has still not done enough to reconcile its history with indigenous people who are directly impacted by the majority of uranium mining operations around the world.
But Point Beach is making a valuable contribution to Wisconsin’s energy mix while avoiding massive quantities of carbon emissions. Extending its life will extend those benefits at very little cost to the energy system. Nuclear reactors don’t have a specific design lifetime. Instead, we rely on the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to routinely confirm that their safe operation can be assured. If the NRC agrees to extend the license of Point Beach for 20 more years, we should be happy for the benefits it will provide.