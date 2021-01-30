Paul Wilson: Point Beach plant helps cuts carbon, address climate change

Recent studies also show that achieving a deep reduction in greenhouse gas emissions is cheapest for us all if it includes a balanced mix of technologies. Just as you wouldn’t want 11 Aaron Rodgers on the field for a Green Bay Packers football game, a balanced mix of technologies allows each one to contribute in the ways that are best. A massive increase in wind and solar energy will help Wisconsin reduce its emissions footprint, to be sure, and we should support every effort to do that. But if you turn off Point Beach at the same time, it will be one step forward and two steps back.

Nuclear energy is not a panacea.

Managing used nuclear fuel continues to be a challenge, where the wide array of solutions proposed by scientists and engineers has yet to make a compelling case to our policymakers and the citizens they represent. Fortunately, used nuclear fuel is actually quite easy to manage safely in the short term because it is compact and contained, unlike carbon. We can afford to take some time to find a long-term solution to used nuclear fuel if it helps us reduce our carbon footprint today.

And like many industries that extract valuable materials from the earth, the nuclear community has still not done enough to reconcile its history with indigenous people who are directly impacted by the majority of uranium mining operations around the world.