A few weeks ago one of our afterschool staff came into the office and said, “I think ____ lost their housing again.” I asked why he thought so. “Because ____ spent the whole afternoon curled up on the couch crying while ____ (sibling) was raging uncontrollably.” He was right. It wasn’t the first time.
I have been following the conversation online about the Tree Lane Apartments, the supported family housing complex that opened this summer. The fear and anger of some neighbors is profound. I can sympathize with fear. I can even sympathize with the kind of anger that says, “This is unacceptable. It has to stop.”
But then I realize that it doesn’t seem to be unacceptable for kids I know to sleep some nights in a car, some nights in a bus stop, some nights in a garage, and some nights in the laundry room of an apartment complex.
That is unfortunate, heartbreaking even. Everyone would like to see it change. But it isn’t unacceptable. The situation only becomes fist-pounding-on-the-table unacceptable, do-whatever-it-takes unacceptable, get-the-mayor-and-alder-and-police-chief-out-here unacceptable when we start to see lots of police calls to a quiet, mostly white, middle-class neighborhood.
Did the city and Heartland underestimate the amount of support the 45 homeless families highest on the newly created triage list would need? Possibly. However, some go so far as to say that this project was a mistake, that any future projects should be put on hold. That brings me back to those two little kids raging and crying and the other homeless families in our program. You start telling me it’s a mistake to get them safe and in stable housing, and I’m sorry, those are fighting words.
One of the biggest factors leading to family homelessness is domestic violence. A quick look at homelessness resources on the internet yields statistics like these:
● 92 percent of homeless women have experienced severe physical or sexual abuse at some point in their lives, and 63 percent have been victims of intimate-partner violence as adults.
● Domestic violence is the immediate cause of homelessness for many women and children. Among families that reported domestic violence in the prior five years, 88 percent reported that it contributed to their homelessness a lot.
● By age 12, 83 percent of homeless children had been exposed to at least one serious violent event.
And the period during and after leaving is the most dangerous time, as we have seen tragically in our own community over and over again.
Of course domestic violence is just one of the interrelated, mutually reinforcing injustices that push women and children onto the street.
I don’t know the specific experiences of the families at the Tree Lane Apartments, but I feel it's safe to assume that many have suffered at the hands of others, made huge sacrifices, dealt with impossible choices, and struggled on when everything seemed too much to bear. I have no illusions that I could do what they have in similar circumstances.
It is time for us to change the conversation about Tree Lane Apartments. It is time to honor the women and children who have done their best and what they had to do in order to survive. It is time to show humility, acknowledge our own negligence during their suffering and our ignorance of what survival costs.
It is time to be brave, to step up, not to finger-point and blame, not to expect instant miracles — but to recognize that this will be hard, messy. For some of us it may even be scary. But these are our neighbors, our children. We will not abandon them.
It is time for us to speak up and thank our elected officials for jumping in and doing something. Thank you for saying that what our kids and families suffer when they have no place to call home is absolutely unacceptable. Thank you for acting when you didn’t have all the answers because our neighbors needed you now, not after further study.
It is time to ask, “What can we do?” A group of neighbors of the Tree Lane Apartments has been trying things, listening and learning when things don’t go as planned, beginning to understand a little of what it is to walk in solidarity with sisters and brothers who have suffered greatly and survived. They are just beginning, and there is room for more.
Please contact Mayor Soglin at mayor@cityofmadison.com and the City Council at allalders@cityofmadison.com to express your support for supported family housing, Housing First and Tree Lane Apartments.
Paul Terranova is the Executive Director of the Lussier Community Education Center.
