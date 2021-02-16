Paul Spink: It’s time for public employees’ voices to be heard

Ten years ago, Gov. Scott Walker stopped talking about negotiating with public employees and started dictating terms.
Gov. Walker and his allies were not concerned with prison inmate safety or the correctional officers who supervised them. He did not care about the well-being of children, or the schools where they spent their days. Garbage collection, state parks, libraries, county nursing homes, mental health facilities and drinking water were never given a moment's thought.
Our governor had one motivation: he wanted to turn Wisconsin into a state that would reliably vote for Republicans, and he was willing to sacrifice anyone and everyone to achieve his goal. Stripping workers’ voices was never about the budget; it was entirely about partisan politics.
The problem is that people don’t choose to drive a snowplow for their city or county to elect partisan politicians. Nobody goes out at 2 a.m. to protect abused children because they hope to influence the next election. Public workers serve their communities to provide for their families just like every other working person in Wisconsin. They accept dirty, difficult and sometimes dangerous jobs for the same reason all other workers get up and go to work. Public employees should have the same freedoms as other hard-working Wisconsinites, including the right to voluntarily form and join a union to negotiate wages, benefits and working conditions with their employer.
As the statewide president of the union that continues to advocate for state, county and local government employees for the last decade, I continue to work for the public. I’ve witnessed how silencing workers not only hurt my coworkers and their families, but also the neighbors and communities we serve. Every day, those of us who work for the Department of Children and Families strive to protect your children. When children are beaten, neglected, lost or victimized, we respond to family homes and child care settings to try to make things right. We see horrible conditions and work hard to prevent them when we can. If we cannot prevent them, we make sure they never happen again. These jobs have always been challenging and occasionally dangerous, but in 2021 as we were placed on the front lines of the worst public health crisis in a century, workplace conditions are deadly. This is true for public workers at every level in Wisconsin.
Sadly, far too often, I hear stories where the sacrifices and dangers we face in public service are unnecessary. Workers call me with stories of lungs permanently scarred by COVID-19, late-night trips to local emergency rooms, long quarantines and terrified families. I hear stories of mayors, county executives and school board members of every political persuasion who treat vital public servants as disposable. Rather than sit down at the table and address the risks and proper precautions with the people on the front lines of this pandemic, they take us for granted.
It is time for Wisconsin law to change. It is time for politicians to honor their promises to workers. It is time to invest in making government work so that our children and communities are safe; so that the unemployed receive the help they need and deserve; and so that my colleagues across the state, and in every county and municipality can focus on performing their jobs safely now and after the pandemic.
We should be proud of our heritage supporting high-quality public services, safe workplaces and strong communities. Collectively bargaining served us well for decades; Gov. Tony Evers publicly admitted as much.
During his 2018 campaign, Gov. Evers clearly stated that the staffing crisis and violence at Lincoln Hills school would never have happened had workers had a voice in the workplace. We call on Gov. Evers to stand beside essential workers to restore our voice in the workplace. The time has never been better to honor our sacrifices by honoring our voices.
Paul Spink is the president of AFSCME Wisconsin, the statewide union of state, county and municipal employees.
