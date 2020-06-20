Paul Soglin to keep noise down for Assembly -- State Journal editorial from 25 years ago
Paul Soglin to keep noise down for Assembly

Madison Mayor Paul Soglin in 1995 called members of the Legislature "terrorists" for state budget policy he blamed for driving up property taxes in the capital city.

This State Journal editorial ran on June 22, 1995:

Maybe Paul Soglin would be happier if he had a seat in the Wisconsin Legislature.

Madison’s meteoric mayor has provided running commentary on every move the Legislature made throughout its debate on the 1995-97 state budget bill. He’s called members of the Assembly and Senate “terrorists.” He’s likened them to muggers who beat up people in back alleys. (And those, according to Soglin, are their good points.) ...

But for his part, he’s not waging guerrilla warfare on the Assembly.

For outstate lawmakers who didn’t much care for Soglin or Madison anyway, it’s been nothing more than a confirmation of long-held prejudices. ...

Soglin denied Wednesday that the city was responsible for construction work just outside the Assembly’s temporary quarters on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Madison. The crews ripping up the sidewalks were hired by the owners of the building, not the city.

But “in the spirit of harmony and cooperation with state government,” Soglin said, he’ll ask the owners to hold off on the sidewalk work until the Assembly passes the 1995-97 budget.

“We know what (members of the Assembly) do when they are happy, heaven knows what might happen if they’re cranky,” Soglin said.

