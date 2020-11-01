Paul Scharfman: Building back better for rural Wisconsin

Wisconsin is hurting. The coronavirus is ravaging the state; infection rates are now among the highest in the nation, our hospitals are stretched almost to capacity. Our economy is in peril as a result, with Wisconsin’s GDP crashing during the second quarter of this year at an annualized rate of 32.6%. We look around and see our neighbors in great pain.
President Donald Trump has fundamentally failed to set our economy on the right path, even before this pandemic hit. Although he was right to call attention to the hurt that our rural areas have been suffering for decades, his tariff battles harmed many of us he was purporting to help, and his costly corporate tax cuts failed to deliver the investment he promised. And now, he watches on uselessly as millions of Americans fall sick and hundreds of thousands die.
“It is what it is,” he says.
And while there’s certainly value in dispassionately weighing the pros and cons for tackling a problem, he has done nothing of the sort. When he should have known better, he turned the White House itself into what Anthony Fauci criticized as the site for a superspreader event. In our darkest hours, the president has been hosting maskless rallies in our backyard and giving preferable treatment to what he sees as red states over blue states.
For Joe Biden, leadership is about taking responsibility. About giving every American a fair shot and a chance to prosper, as well as finding ways to bring everybody together.
Far from being the starry-eyed socialist that President Trump tries to paint him as, Joe Biden has spent his entire career as a moderate, market-oriented capitalist, with an eye toward everybody’s livelihood and bottom line. Even when it would have been to his political advantage to change his approach during the recent Democratic primaries, Biden still stood firm on principle that “You don’t need some radical, radical socialist kind of answer to any of this — you’ve just got to make capitalism work like it’s supposed to work.”
Vice President Biden’s economic agenda for building back better will give Wisconsin the opportunity we really need for revitalization. Bold investments in manufacturing, agriculture and health care — the sectors Wisconsinites rely on most — will help us and our neighbors get back to work. He is laser focused on ensuring that small businesses receive the guidelines, short-term aid, and protective equipment necessary so they can reopen safely and get it right the first time.
My own small business, Specialty Cheese Company, is an example of this kind of revitalization that can work in rural America. We’re based 12 miles from the nearest supermarket, set up shop in an unused schoolhouse, and have still grown to over 200 employees. Biden gets it, too, and he has a plan that will accelerate growth to the benefit of all of us, in the heartland and beyond, with strategically sound investments in infrastructure, manufacturing and training with an eye toward the long term.
You don’t have to take my word for it. Both Moody’s and Goldman Sachs just compared President Trump’s policies and Biden’s plans to revive the economy, and they each concluded that Biden’s approach will yield dramatically better results. Moody’s expects that by the end of 2024 Joe Biden’s tax and spending plans will produce 7 million more jobs and a real GDP 4.5% higher than Donald Trump’s policy proposals. This is the growth our state needs right now — this is the future we all need to look to.
Beating coronavirus and reviving our economy have become inextricable. We need national leadership to restore the health of our state. All Americans, employed or not, must have access to essential health care. We must ensure that the 200,000 Wisconsinites who have suffered from COVID-19 are not one day denied coverage for preexisting conditions. That essential workers are not laid off and that unemployment insurance is extended. That Wisconsin is not left to compete with other states to keep our people safe, healthy and alive. We must all be in this together — caring for and protecting one another.
The people of Wisconsin are strong, and the strength of our local communities is unshakable. We will weather these challenging times and we will prevail. But we need the support of more effective leadership in the White House. What is happening in our community, our state, our country, is simply not working. As a community we cannot, will not, stand idly by. We must take action. And we all must cast our vote.
Paul Scharfman is the President of Specialty Cheese Company, Inc., in Reeseville, Wisconsin.
