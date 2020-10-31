Paul Knitter: Bishop Hying, what would Pope Francis say?

"Bishop, what would Pope Francis say?"
That’s the question that I blurted out after reading Bishop Donald J. Hying’s column, “How to Vote according to Our Catholic Faith,” in the Madison Diocese’s Catholic Herald on Sept. 23. In his directives to Madison’s Catholics, the bishop was not following the directives of his Pope.
After confessing that the Catholic “Church cannot and will not endorse a particular candidate,” the bishop announces that “abortion is the preeminent moral issue facing our nation.” He recognizes that there are many other moral issues that need to be taken into political calculation, but he concludes that because “procured abortion surpasses all other moral issues,” he "cannot vote for a presidential candidate who advocates for the continued legalization of abortion.”
Indirectly but clearly, he is telling his people that a Catholic’s conscience should not allow them to vote for Joe Biden. True, he does not explicitly urge them to vote for Trump. But if they can’t in conscience vote for Biden, then it’s either Trump or no one at all.
And here, it seems to me, Bishop Hying is in clear disagreement with Pope Francis.
In his apostolic exhortation "Gaudete et Exultate" ("Rejoice and Be Glad," 2018), Francis warned against elevating any single social issue, including abortion, above all others. He explicitly stated that “the situation of migrants” is not “a lesser issue” to abortion, and that “the lives of the poor, those already born, the destitute, the abandoned” are “equally sacred” as are the lives of the unborn (emphasis mine). No preeminent moral issue here.
This is why Bishop Hying’s fellow bishop in El Paso, Mark Seitz, reminds us: “For far too long, in pursuit of ‘single-issue’ strategies to end abortion, many Christians have scandalously turned a blind eye to real breakdowns in solidarity and dehumanizing policies, including crackdowns on worker rights and voting rights, the slashing of social support for the poor and sick, racism, and the exploitation of immigrants and the environment.”
These “dehumanizing policies” are in sad evidence during these past four years of the Trump administration. They stand in stark contradiction to the body of Catholic Social Doctrine on economic justice, concern for the environment, and the preferential concern for the poor as enunciated especially by Popes John XXIII, John Paul II, and Francis.
If Bishop Hying rightly calls Biden to task for his position on abortion, why is he silent about Trump’s opposition to Catholic social teaching? Which of these candidates stands in overall greater resonance with Catholic social ethics and with Jesus’ Gospel values of love of neighbor and concern for the poor?
I trust that the Roman Catholics of the Madison Diocese will, in the coming election, give greater ear to their Pope than to their local bishop.
Paul Knitter is a Roman Catholic retired professor of theology, having taught at Xavier University in Cincinnati and Union Theological Seminary in New York.
