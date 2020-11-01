Paul Kendrick: How to get back in control of our lives

We all know the feeling right now of not being able to make a plan. We want to know when we can see family, plan a trip with our kids, have our child in school safely, know what the future holds at our job, or if we can grow our business.
The failure of President Trump to focus on getting done what is needed to stop the COVID-19 virus has been devastating. What we need is new national leadership who will defeat this pandemic so we can chart our next steps. We can get ourselves ahead if Trump's chaos stops disrupting us.
A new poll from my organization, Rust Belt Rising, found that 70% of Wisconsinites feel less in control of our lives than in previous years. We asked people what would make them feel more in control, and the answer was overwhelmingly a change in the political situation. People are not getting the accurate information they need about COVID-19 from the Trump administration so we can make a plan.
Our families and local businesses need resources to get through this pandemic. But instead of a stimulus bill, Trump and Republican senators rushed a Supreme Court appointment. Meanwhile, Americans choose between health care treatment and groceries; mortgage and rent payments or prescription drugs.
We have the chance to take control of our lives again and build a new, better “normal.” We can build our economy to serve working families better than it ever has before.
Joe Biden is running to end the divisiveness we are so tired of. Real leadership is about uniting people — not dividing them — to get us moving forward. We can achieve big things like ending a pandemic and building a thriving economy if we work together.
The only thing that will shut our economy down again is if the virus continues getting out of control. Joe Biden has a laid out a comprehensive plan for testing, tracing and treating the virus. These actions will help us safely support local businesses, get our kids back in school and see our loved ones again.
It will also take better health care, because no American should go into debt to get the care they need. Biden wants to add a public option so people have a choice between a private insurance plan on the exchanges and a low-cost government option.
A better normal includes better education. Joe Biden will fund the necessary PPE and testing so we can safely get teachers and students back in the classroom. He also wants to increase salaries for our chronically underpaid teachers as they risk their lives for our kids.
Wisconsin communities know what they need to rebuild from this pandemic, and that’s why Biden wants to fund infrastructure — like broadband internet, better roads and bridges, and good clean energy jobs.
Getting us to a new, better normal so we have a handle on our lives can only be accomplished by a trustworthy leader who shares our values. We know Biden’s authenticity and care that comes from personal loss and being from the edge of the middle class in Scranton. Biden understands leadership is about looking out for everyone and working together to find solutions. It’s time we put that type of leader back in the White House.
Paul Kendrick is the executive director of Rust Belt Rising, a research and training political organization for Democrats in Wisconsin and five other Great Lakes states.
