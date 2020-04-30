Paul Kendrick: COVID-19 shows we need better leadership and vision

To borrow from the American revolutionary Thomas Paine, these are the times that try our souls.
Schools and local businesses are closed, livelihoods decimated. Families are reminded of how vulnerable they are in health and finances.
Medical workers fight on the frontlines of a public health emergency for which we were woefully unprepared.
Tens of thousands have died, many isolated and alone.
Across the country, people remain unsure how to weather the havoc caused by this global pandemic. We yearn for information and guidance. We need steady leadership.
Congress found trillions of dollars to prop-up a sputtering economy — funds previously unavailable to improve our educational and health care systems, or fix our roadways — but only when Wall Street took a hit.
Meanwhile, the erratic behavior of our president may be doing more harm than good. At the podium, he casts blame and misleads the public. Recently, he even incited protests that are a public health danger.
Handed a unique opportunity to inspire unity and resilience, he chose division and negligence instead.
Thankfully, in states like Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Illinois, governors have summoned the courage to lead. Daunted, but not deterred, leaders like Gov. Tony Evers are finding ways to prioritize effectiveness, consistency, and compassion; utilizing scientific evidence to chart a responsible path forward.
It is a sad commentary that a deadly virus would bring the differing leadership styles and economic values of our political leaders into such sharp relief. However, with a presidential election on the horizon, these contrasts are particularly timely.
The research of my organization, Rust Belt Rising, indicates that voters want leaders who accept reasonability, listen to experts, and have experience effectively managing crises. They want leaders who put our well-being before politics. We find voters want leaders who share their values of honesty and respecting Americans’ hard work.
President Trump has been punishing American families who are trying to get ahead. He has been dedicated to trying to take away families’ health care that he promised to protect. Even during a pandemic, he is in court to overturn the Affordable Care Act and its protections of preexisting conditions. His policies have driven up their health care costs when people desperately need treatment, safety net programs, and workplace protections.
The president shortsightedly abolished the office designed to monitor and prepare for pandemic outbreaks, like the coronavirus, and he undermines medical experts, military personnel, and others who publicly question his whims.
And when people in Wisconsin were compelled to choose between fundamental rights, like voting, and their wellness, the president remained silent.
This behavior is counterproductive, obscuring what should be everyone’s primary focus: the health and safety of our communities.
That said, when we look past the president’s abrogation of his responsibilities, Americans can find reasons for hope.
American resolve and ingenuity have overcome big challenges before, and we can beat this virus too.
Health care workers and nurses, bus drivers and postal workers, cooks and cashiers continue stepping into the breach, heroically doing their jobs to keep us fed and safe. It is these individuals — hard-working people — and their needs who should be foremost in the minds of our policymakers. Our country has not treated them like it, but they were always essential.
If elected officials tackle this national challenge head-on, by creating a comprehensive plan — one developed through careful collaboration, not by pretending no problem exists — we can all win.
A vaccine is estimated to be months away, so the onus is on the federal government to cooperate, not compete, with our states to provide testing for coronavirus exposure, personal protective equipment for our medical professionals, and ventilators for patients — things that the Trump administration promised.
We all want to get back to work, but President Trump’s failure to implement massive testing increases and contact tracing of infections is slowing us down. No one should have to choose between going to work and keeping their family safe.
We can pump the brakes on political rhetoric and stop manufacturing false dichotomies between those who want the country open and those who allegedly do not. We should reopen it safely and rebuild an economy so that it takes care of the people who fed us and kept us safe. We need President Trump to do his job so we can get to doing ours.
Let us work together to create a plan that does not unnecessarily put our most vulnerable loved ones at risk.
After that happens, not before, we can figure out how to achieve some semblance of normal. But we should aim for creating a fairer, stronger economy than before where hard-working Americans get the health care they need, jobs that support a family and a decent retirement.
Again, these are trying times. The coronavirus is exacting a terrible toll. But if we learn from this moment, we can do more than get life back to how it was — we can make people’s quality of life better.
And come November, all Americans — middle-class families from Wauwatosa, Wisconsin to Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania — can avoid future chaos and confusion by endorsing smart, steady leadership that does not shirk responsibility and that prioritizes the needs of the caring, brave people who make our community work.
Paul Kendrick is executive director of Rust Belt Rising, a nonprofit political committee, which exists to strengthen the ties between the Democratic Party and its base of working families in Wisconsin and other Midwest states.
