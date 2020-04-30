Paul Kendrick: COVID-19 shows we need better leadership and vision

We can pump the brakes on political rhetoric and stop manufacturing false dichotomies between those who want the country open and those who allegedly do not. We should reopen it safely and rebuild an economy so that it takes care of the people who fed us and kept us safe. We need President Trump to do his job so we can get to doing ours.

Let us work together to create a plan that does not unnecessarily put our most vulnerable loved ones at risk.

After that happens, not before, we can figure out how to achieve some semblance of normal. But we should aim for creating a fairer, stronger economy than before where hard-working Americans get the health care they need, jobs that support a family and a decent retirement.

Again, these are trying times. The coronavirus is exacting a terrible toll. But if we learn from this moment, we can do more than get life back to how it was — we can make people’s quality of life better.

And come November, all Americans — middle-class families from Wauwatosa, Wisconsin to Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania — can avoid future chaos and confusion by endorsing smart, steady leadership that does not shirk responsibility and that prioritizes the needs of the caring, brave people who make our community work.