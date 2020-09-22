Paul Higginbotham: Wisconsin Supreme Court opts not to throw election into chaos

The Wisconsin Supreme Court almost botched this November’s presidential election. It came close.
However, joined by conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn, the liberal wing of the court rejected the Green Party’s candidates’ efforts to be placed on the presidential ballot. This is not a question of keeping a party’s candidates from being on a ballot. At stake was nothing less than the orderly process of voting by absentee ballot, a process the court threw into disarray during this April’s election. Not again. Fortunately, for 80% of Wisconsin voters who seek to vote by absentee ballot, the vote is on.
The case involves a citizen challenge before the Wisconsin Election Commission regarding the sufficiency of nomination papers submitted by Green Party candidates for president and vice president of the United States. The challenge succeeded, which meant the candidates failed to submit enough signatures to be placed on the ballot for the Nov. 3 election.
The Green Party candidates inexplicably waited a full two weeks before going to the courts to have the commission's decision reviewed. But time was ticking away. The candidates must have been aware that there was barely any time to seek judicial review. Wisconsin statutes required county clerks to deliver absentee ballots to municipal clerks by Sept. 16 and for municipal clerks to deliver absentee ballots to voters who previously requested one by Sept. 17. Federal law requires that municipal clerks deliver ballots to military personnel and overseas voters who requested a ballot no later than Sept. 19. The county and municipal clerks were under a severe time crunch to deliver absentee ballots. Even under the best of circumstances, the Green Party’s delay in seeking judicial relief seriously impaired county and municipal clerks’ ability to deliver the ballots within the proper time frame.
The Supreme Court rejected the Green Party candidates' petition to be placed on the ballot for the fall general election because, due to the delay caused by the candidates in seeking judicial review, it would be infeasible for the court to “grant any form of relief.” The court observed that the election had already begun — municipal clerks had already mailed absentee ballots to voters that did not include the names of the Green Party candidates — and that granting the candidates’ request for relief could cause “confusion and disarray and would undermine confidence” in the election results.
The court reached the only logical conclusion that made sense under the circumstances. Over 968,000 absentee ballot requests had to be filed with local clerks by Sept. 17. Because of the global COVID-19 pandemic, voters decided they wanted to be safe from the ravages of the virus. The court majority was not unsympathetic to the possibility that the Green Party candidates may have a meritorious case. But, as it should and as it does in many cases, the court weighed the equities of the case and decided that, given the Green Party candidates’ delay, the court would “be unable to provide meaningful relief without completely upsetting the election.”
Historically, the conservative majority of the state Supreme Court drives the legal agenda. That did not happen here. By most appearances, Justice Hagedorn may be the swing vote the liberal wing of the Court seeks in high-impact cases. His impact on this case cannot be doubted. Had he joined the dissenting justices, this fall election would be in shambles.
Chief Justice Patience Roggensack completely ignores the chaos that would have been created had her view of the case prevailed. She seems to have a penchant for throwing elections into chaos. Just think about the huge challenges that occurred during this past spring’s presidential primary after Roggensack and her conservative wing forced voters to vote in person at the height of the pandemic in Wisconsin. Rather than focus on the tremendous disarray and confusion that would have been caused by ordering new absentee ballots to be printed under a timeline that the conservative dissenters never showed they had the authority to alter, Roggensack focused solely on the very tentative merits of the candidates’ case. Roggensack wrote that the lawsuit "is not about the Green Party sleeping on its rights.” She is wrong. The Green Party was responsible for the delay and cannot benefit from causing the delay. The rights of Wisconsin voters to an orderly and fair election must be given priority when the complaining party fails to timely preserve its rights to appear on an election ballot.
Roggensack and the other dissenting justices failed to comprehend the severe harm to Wisconsin’s fall elections that would in all likelihood have been caused by halting the presses and requiring that the Green Party candidates be placed on the ballot. Thankfully, Justice Hagedorn and Justices Ann Walsh Bradley, Rebecca Dallet and Jill Karofsky did.
For the time being, Wisconsin voters are safe from Supreme Court meddlers in our elections.
Retired Judge Paul Higginbotham is a columnist for The Capital Times.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!