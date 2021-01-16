Paul Higginbotham: Trump must be held accountable for inciting an insurrection

One week ago, our democracy was tested once again and survived an insurrection nurtured by President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and a host of U.S. senators and members of the House of Representatives. They are not the only culprits, but certainly the key players. How we, as a country, respond to their treasonous acts will say much about who we are today and the future we intend to forge.
If our future is to be gauged based on how Trump and his loyalists have been treated since Insurrection Day, Jan. 6, hope for the future is dim.
As the leader of the insurrection, Trump should be indicted for treason, arrested, and face trial for his actions. The FBI is diligently searching for the insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol building, but the FBI need not look any further than the White House.
Members of the Republican Party have condemned Trump’s incendiary words spoken at the rally before the storming of the Capitol. Some Republican leaders, some of whom are close allies of Trump’s, acknowledge that Trump incited the insurrection and violent attack on the Capitol. Yet, one week later, there is no indication that Trump will face any legal consequences for his illegal actions.
Trump’s insurrection has been brewing throughout his presidency. He crowed repeatedly during the 2016 campaign that should he lose to Hillary Clinton, the election was “rigged.” He sounded this refrain throughout the presidential campaign that led to President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. The entirety of Trump’s campaign has been one chorus after another of lies and deceit.
It is ironic, then, that Trump, who is a law-and-order kind of guy, would give voice to his supporters who violently attempted to prevent Congress from fulfilling its constitutional duty to certify the Electoral College votes. Two people were killed as a direct result of the insurrection, including a Capitol police officer, and yet there is no indication that Trump and his cabal of senators and representatives who supported the insurrection will face legal consequences.
In stark contrast, Trump repeatedly referred to the protesters over the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor this past summer as “thugs,” although most of the protest marches and rallies were peaceful by any reasonable measure. The insurrectionists who attacked the Capitol and threatened the lives of our representatives while engaged in the process of an orderly presidential transition fit any reasonable definition of “thugs.” So, where is Mr. Law-and-order now?
Trump must be held accountable for inciting an insurrection with the intent to overthrow a fair and free election. His conduct for the past several months demonstrates that he is only interested in himself, to the serious detriment of the people and to this country’s institutions.
Statutory and constitutional laws have been broken, law enforcement officers have been injured and killed, the Capitol building has been damaged, and possessions have been taken out of congressional offices. As if that is not enough, an FBI internal report obtained by the Washington Post states that armed protestors plan on holding rallies in each state’s capital. It is also reported that the same right-wing groups that attacked the U.S. Capitol will be holding demonstrations during the week of Joe Biden’s inauguration in Washington, D.C., with the apparent intent to disrupt the inaugural activities. Approximately 15,000 members of the National Guard are being deployed to protect the nation’s capital.
While the House impeached Donald Trump on Wednesday on the ground that he incited the insurrection, his fate in the U.S. Senate is less certain. Vice President Mike Pence has shown little inclination to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office. Some members of Congress had suggested censure as a way of punishing him, which is effectively a slap on the wrist for attacking Congress and this country’s governmental institutions.
That is not enough. Trump must pay the price for fomenting the insurrection, a price that reflects the great damage he has done to this country.
The incoming attorney general should seek criminal indictments against Trump for leading the insurrection. Trump must be treated in the same manner as any other person would be treated for similar conduct. Simply being the president should not cloak him with immunity from prosecution.
Congress has the authority to bar Trump from holding any federal office by applying Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Section 3 prohibits a person from holding any office in Congress or as president or vice president who has “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the United States. One member of Congress has expressed interest in applying Section 3 to bar Mr. Trump from holding federal office. Congress may reach this finding by a simple majority vote of both the Senate and the House, which is a lower bar required for impeachment. Impeachment conviction requires a two-thirds majority vote by the Senate.
Quick attention must be taken to discourage the insurrectionists from committing more violence. That begins by holding Trump accountable for inciting a violent insurrection.
Retired Judge Paul Higginbotham is a columnist for The Capital Times.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.