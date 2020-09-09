Paul Higginbotham: Republican leaders owe it to Wisconsinites to work with Gov. Evers on fighting COVID-19

When it comes to protecting Wisconsin citizens from the COVID-19 virus, the Republican-controlled Legislature has abdicated its responsibility.
On May 13, in a divided decision, the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Tony Evers on March 12, effectively leaving all people in Wisconsin to fight the virus on their own terms. The Supreme Court ruled that the secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services exceeded her authority by extending the original emergency order without involving the Legislature’s rulemaking committee. In effect, because the Republicans controlled the Legislature, the Supreme Court gave the Legislature the power to develop rules governing Wisconsin’s plans to ameliorate the COVID-19 virus.
But things have not worked out that way.
Almost immediately after the Wisconsin Supreme Court issued its decision, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, rejected the idea of promulgating new rules and instead left it up to local governments to develop and enforce their own protective rules — and to residents of Wisconsin to practice self-distancing, washing and sanitizing their hands, and telecommuting. Notably absent was a call for people to use face masks while in public. Fitzgerald’s and Vos’ “plan” on how to deal with the COVID-19 virus has failed, miserably.
As Evers stated, the Republicans “own (the) chaos” that now engulfs Wisconsin.
By most accounts, Evers’ March 12 stay-at-home order was working when the Wisconsin Supreme Court, at the urging of Fitzgerald and Vos, struck down Evers’ order. According to data gathered by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 14,185 people had been infected by the COVID-19 virus and 421 people had died at the time of the Supreme Court’s decision. In shocking contrast, the most recent data shows that 81,193 people have suffered from the virus, and 1,168 have died.
There is no claim that Evers’ stay-at-home order was the panacea to solving the COVID-19 crisis. But there is no doubt that the order had changed the virus landscape to such a degree that the number of cases had dwindled from their highs in April.
However, the problem continues to worsen.
On July 30, Evers issued another emergency order that included a mandate that face masks be worn in public places, such as grocery stores, restaurants and bars, and places of employment. The order remains in place. However, the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty filed a lawsuit in Polk County circuit court representing three individuals challenging the emergency order.
Republican leadership, as far as we can tell, is not working with Evers to craft rules that will protect Wisconsin residents from the virus. Like the Republicans’ first lawsuit against the first emergency order, this second lawsuit alleges that Evers lacks the statutory authority to issue the July 30 order.
Setting aside for the moment whether these claims are supportable, this lawsuit, which Fitzgerald and Vos support, ignores the research that clearly shows that wearing a face mask, in conjunction with hand washing and social distancing, is a highly effective measure to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 virus. These Republican leaders also ignore the rising number of cases in all parts of Wisconsin, including in their own districts. The virus was primarily contained in the urban areas of the state when Evers’ stay-at-home order was struck down. Since then, every county has the virus, with the fastest growth of cases occurring in rural areas of the state, which are heavily represented by Republicans.
Relying on local governmental officials to issue protective orders has not worked. Most counties have either failed or refused to issue emergency orders such as orders issued by Dane County, Milwaukee and several other counties, that reflect Evers’ stay-at-home order. Consequently, the virus has taken hold throughout the state.
Counting on each other to be responsible in doing the things that are effective in spreading the virus must be part of a larger plan. But there is a void of leadership and guidance created by Republican leadership to do anything — anything — to stem the tide. It is not enough to simply tell the governor he cannot issue broad emergency orders. People in Wisconsin are dying, literally, waiting for Republican leadership to step up to the plate and take a swing at an effective plan. At the very least, Fitzgerald and Vos owe it to Wisconsin residents to work with the governor to develop an effective plan that will stem the tide of the COVID-19 virus.
Retired Judge Paul Higginbotham is a columnist for The Capital Times.
