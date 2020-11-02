Paul Higginbotham: Our democracy's survival hinges on how we navigate the period of post-truths

In a time of uncertainty, there is one thing certain about this election cycle — that the level of dishonesty and obfuscation of the truth by Donald Trump, his campaign and his Republican allies, is historic and tragic.
The truth died during Trump’s presidency and in this election.
This is not the first time that a presidential candidate has lied during a campaign. And neither will it be the last. What marks this campaign as being different from previous campaigns is the blatantly dishonest allegations that have no basis in fact.
Trump and his allies have put truth and the survival of our democracy on the ballot. Truth has become a highly valued commodity in this election, indeed throughout Trump’s entire time as president. And this country has paid a high price for the truth, where dishonesty has replaced truth and driven down its value.
It is not out of the ordinary for presidential candidates to mislead or stretch the truth. However, the depth of dishonesty during this election cycle is virtually unheard of. Yet, of particular concern is that Trump's total disregard for the truth appears to not bother millions of people who continue to support him. Mr. Trump, his campaign and his supporters have taken lying to a whole new level, introducing a normalcy in dishonesty that should frighten all of us.
Regardless of who wins this presidential election, we have the choice to demand better of our politicians, and to hold them to what is true by voting them out when they disregard the truth, especially on matters of great importance.
In making our choices for president, many voters look for information that will inform them as to what a candidate's position is on issues. We rely on candidates being mostly truthful about the issues they discuss and their respective positions on those issues. This is the only way by which we can accurately assess whether we support one candidate over another. It is about making an informed choice.
The public's trust in our government has been seriously eroded. Trump and his Republican allies take truth for granted, distorting reality through manufacturing falsehoods, advancing baseless conspiracy theories, and blatantly lying about facts that are easily rebutted. Trump has put our democracy at great risk without any sense of care or concern as to the consequences to the future of this country.
The consequences are potentially dire. Perhaps one of the most damaging lies that Trump has advanced is that if he loses, that must mean that the election was rigged. His clear intent is to inject fear into his supporters with the telling result that his supporters believe that it is entirely appropriate to engage in outrageous behavior against non-believers, as demonstrated by the outrageous and dangerous blocking of the Biden campaign bus in Austin, Texas, just a few days ago. This is followed up with Trump applauding this dangerous conduct.
Regardless of whether Trump wins or loses, he will leave a legacy of dismissing the truth in politics. In a column by Peter Baker of the New York Times analyzing the dishonesty rampant in the Trump presidency, he quotes Nancy L. Rosenblum, a Harvard University professor emerita who wrote “A Lot of People are Saying” with Russell Muirhead. Rosenblum told Baker that the legacy of dismissing truth “may not change even if Mr. Trump leaves office after one term because he proved the advantages of truth- bending politics and helped build up an information infrastructure where reality is like an à la carte menu from which Americans can pick their favorite variant.”
Rosenblum goes on to say, “conspiracy charges and a certain amount of lying have proved to be good weapons in political fighting where you have deep, deep divisions, and there's no reason to think other parties won't take it up under desperate circumstances. … So we can expect it to go on but without the same effect.”
How we survive the period of post-truths will determine whether our democracy survives.
Retired Judge Paul Higginbotham is a columnist for The Capital Times.
