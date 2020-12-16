Paul Higginbotham: Justice Hagedorn chose the rule of law over political pressure

A deeply divided Wisconsin Supreme Court dismissed President Trump’s claims of election irregularities by Dane County and Milwaukee County in the presidential and state elections earlier this week. The outcome of the Supreme Court’s decision is a reason for serious celebration. The wishes of Wisconsin voters have been given voice to a change in our government.
The Supreme Court’s decision is notable for a few reasons, but two stand out. First, conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn authored the opinion for the majority. In his first term on the Supreme Court, Justice Hagedorn has demonstrated the sort of judicial independence we hope all judges and justices would display.
This decision is notable for a second, and more disturbing reason — that three of the justices, Chief Justice Patience Roggensack, Rebecca Bradley, and Annette Ziegler — thought that upending a properly administered presidential election in a pique of partisan solidarity was acceptable.
The partisan hacks of the Supreme Court failed to muster enough votes to overturn Wisconsin’s election, while sending a message to their far-right colleagues that they are ready and willing to ignore the law in a display of extreme judicial activism. The conservatives often excoriate liberal judges for judicial activism when a decision fails to meet their conservative and right-wing agenda. This time, though, reasonable heads prevailed, and a majority of the Supreme Court put a halt to President Donald Trump’s assault on Wisconsin’s election results.
In his lawsuit, Trump sought to have over 220,000 votes tossed out based on alleged irregularities in how Dane County and Milwaukee County administered the election — an argument that could and should have been brought before the election.
Justice Hagedorn, considered by many to be the only true “conservative” on the court, exercised appropriate judicial temperament in the face of tremendous partisan pressure. In Trump’s case, Justice Hagedorn wrote that the Trump campaign “unreasonably delayed in bringing the challenge” to how Wisconsin’s election was administered by Dane and Milwaukee counties.
"Parties bringing election-related claims have a special duty to bring their claims in a timely manner. Unreasonable delay in the election context poses a particular danger-not just to municipalities, candidates, and voters, but to the entire administration of justice," he wrote.
This is a concept that is easy to understand, which the three dissenting justices simply failed to comprehend or, in their acquiescence to partisan pressure or a desire to act in keeping with the agenda of the far-right Republicans, refused to apply. In separate opinions, the dissenting justices severely criticized the majority for not addressing the merits of the case, and instead dismiss all but one claim because the claims were unreasonably delayed. But procedure in court matters because it sets clear rules governing the administration of justice, rules which the dissenting justices were so willing to discard without sufficient justification in the context of an election.
Trump simply failed to abide by well-established procedure prior to filing his challenges. He wanted to change the rulebook after the game was played. As Justice Hagedorn wrote for the majority, “The challenges raised by the Campaign in this case … come long after the last play or even the last game(.)” In short, Trump complained about the rules governing elections in two Wisconsin counties well after the game was played, and in Wisconsin, that is simply too late. To his credit, Justice Hagedorn abandoned his conservative colleagues in the name of judicial independence.
This is true of the two Trump-appointed federal trial courts in Wisconsin, the United States Supreme Court and dozens of other state and federal judges and justices in other states. Despite having flooded the federal judiciary with his appointments, Trump's efforts at challenging the election have been rebuffed by judges who hold their allegiance to the rule of law. Judicial independence is the foundation upon which the fair and just administration of the law rests. Judges hold actors in the other two branches of government accountable, by design of the drafters of the U.S. Constitution.
Wisconsinites can be proud that at a critical time in Wisconsin’s history, we have judges and justices who are not swayed by political influence, but rather govern their decisions by the law. Justice Hagedorn could have sided with his conservative colleagues and he did not. He deserves praise for bucking the political pressure and choosing to follow the law instead. In this day of extreme and polarized politics, judicial courage is refreshing.
Retired Judge Paul Higginbotham is a columnist for The Capital Times.
