Paul Higginbotham: Amy Coney Barret has made it clear — as a justice, she will be a threat to abortion rights

United States Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett is, based on traditional standards applied to past nominees, highly qualified to sit on the country’s highest court.
She has served three years on the federal 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, she was a longtime law professor at the distinguished Notre Dame Law School, and she served as law clerk for the late Justice Antonin Scalia, where she was considered the intellectual leader of the pack.
If it were simply a matter of being “qualified” to sit on the Supreme Court, the opposition to her appointment would have no leg to stand on.
But it is not that simple.
At the center of Barrett’s nomination is whether she will serve as an independent and impartial justice. An independent and impartial judiciary is one of the cornerstones of our democracy. Judges are to make decisions based on the facts and the law of each case before them.
To her credit, she testified during the 2017 confirmation hearings to her appointment to the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals that a judge should not impose her personal convictions onto law and that she would follow Supreme Court precedent on abortion. However, Barrett has given reason to seriously question whether she will abide by her assurances that she will not impose her religious beliefs in cases that she sits on.
Barrett was nominated with the expectation that she would adhere to her personal beliefs about abortion, rather than follow well-established precedent.
President Donald Trump has made it abundantly clear that by appointing Judge Barrett to the Supreme Court, he expects Roe v. Wade to be reversed. Jeanne Mancini, the president of the anti-abortion group March for Life, expressed her excitement at Judge Barrett’s appointment because of Mancini’s expectation that Barrett, as a justice, would reverse Roe v. Wade.
In 2006, Barrett signed a statement published in a newspaper ad calling for the reversal of Roe, opposing “abortion on demand.” In a speech to graduating Notre Dame law students, Barrett stated that “a legal career is but a means to an end. And that end is building the kingdom of God.”
Judge Barrett is certainly entitled to her religious beliefs. A nominee’s religious beliefs should rarely serve as reason to be rejected to serve on the Supreme Court. It is a different story if those beliefs serve as the guiding force in deciding a case.
Considering Barrett’s strongly expressed beliefs that Roe v. Wade should be overturned, it is almost certain that in the next abortion case that goes before the Supreme Court, she will vote to overturn Roe. Barrett has unequivocally expressed her tepid respect for prior Supreme Court decisions.
In a law review article written in 2013, then-professor Barrett wrote that the doctrine of precedent, which is respect for prior court decisions, is “not a hard-and-fast rule in the court’s constitutional cases” and that the court’s power is diminished when the decision by the court is unpopular.
Barrett has broadcasted throughout the years that she is a reliable vote against a woman’s choice to end a pregnancy. And Trump and his conservative supporters know that.
It is fundamental to our system of justice that a party who goes before a judge feels secure that the case will be decided on the merits and the applicable law. Barrett’s history demonstrates that her vote can be counted on to either limit the rights women have to safe abortion under Roe, or eliminate those rights in total — regardless of the case that may come before her as a justice on the nation's highest court. This is the danger in approving her nomination to the Supreme Court.
Retired Judge Paul Higginbotham is a columnist for The Capital Times.
