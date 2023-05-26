Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ELMWOOD -- Say “Wisconsin” to anyone in America and ask them what they think of. There’s a good chance "cheese" or "milk" will be their response.

The dairy industry is ingrained in Wisconsin’s culture and history. We’ve been called the Dairy State and American’s Dairyland since the late 1800s. To this day, Wisconsin ranks second in the U.S. for milk production, trailing only California — a state three times our size — and first in the nation for cheese production.

But the business dynamics of running a dairy farm are complicated and ever changing. At nearly 110 years old, our family farm near Elmwood, about 200 miles northwest of Madison in Pierce County, has grown and adapted to meet demand and survive the growing realities of today’s global market. Milking just 100 cows in the late-'60s, our farm now milks over 1,400 cows and provides jobs for dozens of families.

While our farm has seen transformations, one constant has always been the need for affordable and reliable energy. We need to power farm equipment and heat our homes and buildings. We also use fuel in less obvious ways. The production of milk requires a large quantity of hot water to keep our milking areas and equipment clean and hygienic, and drying crops is essential to prevent spoilage.

The most economical method for providing the energy needed to create this necessary heat remains propane.

Unfortunately, the propane supply so many of Wisconsin’s dairy farmers rely on is now in jeopardy. Enbridge’s Line 5, which travels through far northern Wisconsin, carries much of the raw product needed for propane in our region. Known as natural gas liquids, this product is moved by pipeline from western Canada and the Dakotas to refineries throughout the Midwest, returning to us in the form of usable propane.

Line 5 runs through a small piece of a tribal reservation in Ashland County, and at the request of the tribe, Enbridge has proposed a 40-mile reroute of the pipeline. Unfortunately, this necessary piece of our regional energy network has been targeted by activists who want to decommission Line 5 and all energy pipelines. Without scalable, economically viable solutions to replace this important rural source of energy, those opponents of the pipeline and relocation project are demanding we simply shut down the pipeline.

This wrongheaded idea would have significant consequences on our energy supply and process. In fact, a major propane supplier in our region has warned that shutting down Line 5 could put Wisconsin into a propane state of emergency, sending prices to levels never seen before.

OUR VIEW: Goodbye, coal plants; hello, solar OUR VIEW: Wisconsin is making progress on clean energy, but we have to move faster

The reality is, we can replace the energy lost if Line 5 is closed -- but at extreme costs to the dairy industry and the entire food supply chain. The energy cost hike on this industry, which already sees incredibly tight margins, would undoubtedly lead to dairy farm closures at an accelerated rate. It would mean increased prices for milk and other dairy products such as cheese, butter, yogurt and cream.

Additionally, milk-dependent products such as baby formula and whey-based nutritional supplements for the elderly and malnourished would increase in price. The shockwave would even impact other animal-based foods, which often use milked-based products for feed.

Our family farm has survived for more than a century because we make thoughtful, practical decisions with consequences in mind. Shutting down Line 5 without a viable, affordable solution for replacing the energy flowing through it is reckless. I and countless others in Wisconsin agriculture support the Line 5 relocation because we understand how important Line 5 is to our state’s economic and social well-being.