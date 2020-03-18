Patty Judge: Voters in rural states set the stage for nomination

With two candidates remaining on the latest debate stage, Focus on Rural America took a moment to reflect on our past year, and we have been busy shoring up our next steps. This year reignited our appreciation for the massive grassroots and retail campaign investments that took place in Iowa. These efforts have been important and inspiring.
We are proud to have worked alongside the Democratic candidates competing for the presidential nomination — helping craft 15 rural policy plans that go beyond standard rural platforms from the past. We hosted the candidates at just as many ethanol facilities as an entry into rural communities and an opportunity to see firsthand the jobs and economies that small, rural towns rely upon. We also held hundreds of meetings with candidates and their staffs to share our quarterly polling data and focus group findings. Our data found that Iowa voters cared less about the impeachment proceedings and more about job security. Markets for homegrown products outweighed Beltway politics.
More than 20 candidates traversed Iowa and showed voters that they care about kitchen table issues. They got to know voters in all 99 counties, visiting more than 150 communities including places like Storm Lake, Council Bluffs, Clinton, Muscatine and Ottumwa. Voters spoke directly with the candidates about mental health care, education funding and trade policy. The grassroots engagement allowed voters to see all the candidates, not simply those with billion-dollar budgets. This go-everywhere, grassroots strategy is critical to closing margins, engaging general election voters during the primary and building a coalition that can win in November.
This is the style of campaigning we saw in the lead-up to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s 2018 win. Her campaign saw the largest midterm turnout since 1962 in Detroit’s Wayne County. Simultaneously, she convinced swing voters in blue-collar Macomb County and white-collar Oakland County suburbs to turn out for her.
Gov. Laura Kelly in Kansas tailored her 2018 midterm campaign around kitchen table issues, leaving Beltway politics and media stunts on the back burner. By focusing on Medicaid expansion to save rural hospitals and championing education funding Kelly defeated outspoken Trump supporter, Gov. Kris Kobach.
In a historic election, Gov. Tony Evers replaced Scott Walker by one single percentage point. Evers outperformed Walker in in suburban and urban areas but importantly, he exceeded expectations in rural communities. Going everywhere and campaigning in small towns ensured Evers would unseat conservative Gov. Scott Walker, even during a midterm election cycle.
Focus on Rural America has echoed this message from our very beginning. To win statewide and to win the nation, candidates must go everywhere. To heal the country and unify Americans beyond partisan bickering, we need to focus on kitchen table issues.
Progressive values do have a home in rural America, but it is only by talking directly to rural citizens and having discussions about the issues they find important that we find common ground and a way to work together. Of the rural states that swung for President Trump, 21 are home to conservative senators. To make a difference in these communities and increase the number of progressive and bipartisan decision makers, progressives must close the margins in rural communities.
Our recent trip to Wisconsin has added fuel to our fire and we are excited to work with leaders like Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling. The April primary in Wisconsin will be a major milestone in this election. Reaching out to rural voters here and engaging them on jobs, health care, and high-speed internet could be the conversations that shape the Democratic National Convention in July.
Focus on Rural America is looking forward. We understand our work is not finished. As the road to the White House continues, we will be working with voters and thought leaders in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan and beyond to keep kitchen table issues and rural communities front and center. The stakes have never been higher.
Patty Judge is co-founder and chair of Focus on Rural America, a nonprofit boosting progressive causes through economic messages that resonate in rural communities. She previously served as Lt. Governor and Secretary of Agriculture for the state of Iowa.
