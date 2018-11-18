In the last week, the Trump administration once again demonstrated its antipathy toward victims of abuse and trafficking and those seeking asylum in the United States with several unprecedented announcements that will jeopardize survivors’ ability to safely enter the country and seek available legal protections to which they are entitled.
As the executive director of End Domestic Abuse WI, the statewide coalition representing domestic violence shelters across Wisconsin, I feel it is important to express my extreme disapproval of these changes, which are sure to put victims of violence and their children directly in harm’s way.
In the first of two controversial moves, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced that it will begin implementing Nov. 19 its Notice to Appear memo with respect to T-Visas, U-Visas, VAWA self-petitions, Special Immigrant Juvenile Status, and other humanitarian petitions. Following this change in policy, minors as well as victims of human trafficking, domestic violence and sexual assault who applied for, but were denied, protective status may now be subject to deportation, which up to this point was widely viewed as inhumane. This will have a chilling effect on applications for humanitarian relief, a longstanding form of protection for vulnerable families created by a bipartisan Congress.
Furthermore, this chilling effect impedes law enforcement's ability to detect, investigate and prosecute domestic violence in our communities.
While there is a chance this new policy memo could change before an ultimate decision is made, those with pending applications and those considering applying for protective status should speak with a licensed immigration attorney if they have questions.
Additionally, the administration recently announced that it will bar from asylum anyone who enters the U.S. anywhere except at a port of entry, a move that flies in the face of U.S. law established by Congress decades ago and jeopardizes the safety of numerous vulnerable families who are lawfully seeking protection from persecution and violence. As the Tahirih Justice Center has noted, migrants traveling from Central America are coming from one of the most dangerous regions in the world for women and children, who are often specifically targeted for rape, sex trafficking, domestic abuse and other crimes. The families who approach the southern border seeking asylum therefore qualify as refugees under the 1951 International Refugee Convention. They are often fleeing for their lives and do not have the luxury of arriving to the U.S. at a port of entry.
While the Trump administration has attempted to justify the new rules by claiming that the entry of migrants is a matter of national security, there is no apparent evidence to support any claim that the migrants who may be trying to seek entry to the U.S. pose any threat to the country.
In fact, many of the people crossing the border are survivors of sexual or domestic violence who are seeking asylum, often utilizing visas that were created both to help victims of violence and human trafficking stay safe and as a means to help law enforcement.
These immigration opportunities serve to enforce human rights and already hold strict standards that take years to process. The idea that we as a nation are now implementing limits on the ability of these families fleeing abuse, trafficking and sexual assault to seek refuge here in the United States is an affront to human decency, particularly given the fact that so much of the instability and violence that survivors are escaping from can be directly linked to U.S. involvement in these regions.
These recent announcements by the Trump administration are the exact opposite of what survivors need. The families we serve deserve nothing less than a humane immigration system that honors the experience of survivors and ensures that all asylum seekers are treated with dignity.
While we have come to expect this behavior from the current administration, we hope people across the country will stand up and take action to oppose these policies, which represent the absolute worst of our nation’s legacy of white supremacy, nationalism, xenophobia, bigotry and violence. All people have a right to safety and basic human dignity, and I want to make it clear that advocates across Wisconsin will always be here to honor and serve survivors, regardless of their immigration status or country of origin.
Patti Seger is executive director of End Domestic Abuse WI
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.